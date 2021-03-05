Saluki Football | 3 things to watch for with No. 11 SIU/Youngstown State

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team hasn't won at Youngstown State since 2012, and needed three special teams/defensive touchdowns to do it.
The Salukis recovered two fumbles in the end zone, one off a blocked punt, and Anthony Thompson returned a Kurt Hess interception 100 yards for another score in a 38-21 win. SIU (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) may not need that to keep the Penguins (0-2, 0-2) winless when the two tangle in Ohio Saturday morning.
The Salukis reentered the national vernacular with the most resounding win of the FCS season last weekend. SIU, unranked, toppled previously-No. 1 North Dakota State 38-14, ending the Bison's FCS-record 39-game winning streak. Running backs Javon Williams Jr. and Romeir Elliott both rushed for two touchdowns, and sophomore quarterback Nic Baker threw for 254 yards and a touchdown without an interception in his first collegiate start. SIU reentered the Stats Perform rankings at No. 11 Monday.
YSU has struggled to score under new coach Doug Phillips, getting shutout 21-0 at home against No. 3 Northern Iowa and losing 25-7 at now-No. 6 NDSU.
Here are three things to watch in Saturday's game:
No. 1 — How the Salukis avoid a letdown
Every week presents its own challenges, but SIU faces one it won't know what it looks like until Saturday morning.
The win over formerly No. 1 NDSU, the premiere program in the FCS, was a huge lift for the Salukis after they played poorly in their spring opener the week before at North Dakota. SIU now has to find a way to put that in their pocket.
"We're 2-1 on the season. It was our third game. We've got a lot of season left, and that was what our focus was," SIU coach Nick Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday. "If you want to be a great program, be a great team, and have a great season, you really gotta get yourself focused back on your daily task that will give you the best opportunity to be the most successful come Saturday. It starts with watching the film, and not looking for the good plays and getting all excited, but quickly remembering that the week before we had a complete opposite feeling in your stomach."
No. 2 — YSU's dual quarterbacks
YSU will continue to use two quarterbacks, Phillips said at a press conference earlier this week. Junior Joe Craycraft (11 of 20 passing, 76 yards, no touchdowns) and redshirt freshman Mark Waid (16 of 21, 108 yards, one touchdown) will split snaps against SIU, because neither of them have done enough to win the job, Phillips said.
"Right now, we're going with both of them, and I think it gives them a better assessment of what game time will look like, even game-speed and making those decisions," he said. "I want one to really go win the job."
Waid is also YSU's leading rusher, with 63 yards on 20 carries in two games. His longest run was 14 yards.
The Penguins have rushed for five touchdowns and thrown for one.
No. 3 — How well SIU controls the clock
YSU only earned nine first downs in last week's loss to Northern Iowa, so it wasn't much of a surprise the Penguins only held the football for 26 minutes, 9 seconds. The Panthers did the opposite, going 61 yards in 6:37 for its first score, a 32-yard field goal, and 61 yards in 7:07 for another field goal.
SIU leads the MVFC and ranks second in the country in third down efficiency, converting 57.4% in its three games. The Salukis were in third-and-short all day against NDSU and converted 11 of 16 third downs. They held the football for more than 41 minutes.
Quarterback Nic Baker should help. The sophomore from Rochester, Illinois, has a unique knack for making something out of nothing, and all those two and 3-yard gains add up over time.
"Second-and-8, you run out of bounds, to me we're on course, we're just gonna keep going," Hill said. "You get into second-and-10, third-and-10, and they can kind of dictate it, but as long as we're keeping the ball in play and moving, and that's what Nic does a nice job of. Probably could have done that at North Dakota, learned from that, he probably could have pulled the ball down. Even if it's on third down, you go and pick up four or five yards, and we gotta punt. Now we're puntin', and we got Jack (Colquhoun), who we think is a pretty good punter."
