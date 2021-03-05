Saluki Football | 3 things to watch for with No. 11 SIU/Youngstown State

Waid is also YSU's leading rusher, with 63 yards on 20 carries in two games. His longest run was 14 yards.

The Penguins have rushed for five touchdowns and thrown for one.

No. 3 — How well SIU controls the clock

YSU only earned nine first downs in last week's loss to Northern Iowa, so it wasn't much of a surprise the Penguins only held the football for 26 minutes, 9 seconds. The Panthers did the opposite, going 61 yards in 6:37 for its first score, a 32-yard field goal, and 61 yards in 7:07 for another field goal.

SIU leads the MVFC and ranks second in the country in third down efficiency, converting 57.4% in its three games. The Salukis were in third-and-short all day against NDSU and converted 11 of 16 third downs. They held the football for more than 41 minutes.

Quarterback Nic Baker should help. The sophomore from Rochester, Illinois, has a unique knack for making something out of nothing, and all those two and 3-yard gains add up over time.

"Second-and-8, you run out of bounds, to me we're on course, we're just gonna keep going," Hill said. "You get into second-and-10, third-and-10, and they can kind of dictate it, but as long as we're keeping the ball in play and moving, and that's what Nic does a nice job of. Probably could have done that at North Dakota, learned from that, he probably could have pulled the ball down. Even if it's on third down, you go and pick up four or five yards, and we gotta punt. Now we're puntin', and we got Jack (Colquhoun), who we think is a pretty good punter."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.