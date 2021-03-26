Saluki Football | 3 things to watch in No. 10 SIU/Missouri State

"We're only 3-1," Petrino said. "We've got a long way to go. We just gotta take it one game at a time and continue to win."

Struck, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior, completed 19 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown in his first start at MSU against 10th-ranked Northern Iowa. Struck started 11 of 12 games at Idaho State, completing 164 of 320 passes for 2,334 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Redshirt freshman Jaden Johnson (6-2, 216, RFr.) started MSU's first six games and has thrown for 929 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions.

Labanowitz helped the Salukis knock off UNI earlier this season. Karé Lyles will be the backup.

No. 2 — SIU's Jekyll and Hyde season: SIU's 4-2 start has been a tale of two teams, the one that hangs onto the football and one that gives it away indiscriminately.

The Salukis have a minus-7 turnover margin for the season, but in their two losses, they are minus-6. SIU has turned it over nine times in its losses to North Dakota and South Dakota State, and forced three turnovers. MSU is seventh in the country in takeaways through seven games, with 11. Six of their seven interceptions this season are by two players, as cornerbacks Jeremy Webb and Montrae Braswell both have three.