Saluki Football | 3 things to watch in No. 14 SIU/No. 2 SDSU

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team gave away its chance to beat South Dakota State with four turnovers March 20th, which the second-ranked Jackrabbits turned into 24 of their 44 points in Carbondale.
The Salukis (6-3) started Stone Labanowitz but took him out after a late interception in the second quarter and put in former starter Kare Lyles. Lyles, the senior, threw two interceptions in the second half and failed to lead SIU to any points. They fell 44-3 in the worst loss in Saluki Stadium history, and the worst loss by SIU since getting blown out at top-ranked North Dakota State 65-17 in the 2018 season finale.
The Jackrabbits (6-1) have been one of the toughest teams for the Salukis to beat, no matter where they play. They have won five straight in the series, the last four by 18 points or more, heading into Sunday's FCS quarterfinal at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. The rematch at 8 p.m. (ESPN2) will carry a berth in the national semifinals. Here are three things to watch:
No. 1 — SDSU's run game
That's all the Jackrabbits did March 20, was run the football. Even without Pierre Strong Jr., a candidate for the Walter Payton Award, SDSU carried it 61 times for 392 yards and five touchdowns. The Jacks averaged 6.4 yards a carry, with Isaiah Davis (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) had 150 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and quarterback Mark Gronowski had 103 and two scores. Outside of Davis' 43-yard touchdown run in the final three minutes of the third quarter, SDSU didn't have a single offensive scoring play over 12 yards.
The Jacks scored six times without going more than 50 yards. Gronowski only threw 11 passes, completing seven, because, why pass when you can run? SIU must find a way to slow down SDSU's running backs before they get started and put the Jacks into passing downs. That's a tall task for a Saluki squad that's playing defensive end Jordan Berner at tackle, even though he has been spectacular there. Weber State got 210 yards and three scores on the ground last week on 40 carries, and might have had more if it had stuck with the ground game.
No. 2 — Can SIU keep the football long enough?
Against the top seed in the playoffs, SIU may have to resort to a North Dakota State-type game plan of keeping the football. The Salukis have a veteran offensive line and should get Javon Williams Jr., the leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, back from the concussion protocol this week. Justin Strong and Romeir Elliott give SIU a nice three-headed combination out of the backfield, and if the Salukis can keep it on the ground and grind the clock, they may find themselves in position to win late.
If Stone Labanowitz has to sling it 30 or 40 times, the Salukis will be in trouble. SDSU has intercepted 10 passes in seven games, and even though its secondary may be the weakest part of its defense, has some experience there. The Jacks are incredibly tough to run against, but SIU may be able to live on two or three yards a pop.
No. 3 — Can the Salukis score enough to win?
SDSU doesn't need a lot of time to score, and can drive it a long ways. SIU can, too, and must take advantage of any Jack mistakes on the road. The Salukis must be aggressive with the football, and make SDSU earn everything it gets. Any turnovers will turn into quick points for the opposition, and SIU can't afford another early deficit in a playoff game.
The most points SDSU has allowed this season is 28 at North Dakota back in late February. During its current five-game winning streak, it hasn't allowed more than 17 in a game.
