Saluki Football | 3 things to watch in No. 14 SIU/No. 2 SDSU

The Jacks scored six times without going more than 50 yards. Gronowski only threw 11 passes, completing seven, because, why pass when you can run? SIU must find a way to slow down SDSU's running backs before they get started and put the Jacks into passing downs. That's a tall task for a Saluki squad that's playing defensive end Jordan Berner at tackle, even though he has been spectacular there. Weber State got 210 yards and three scores on the ground last week on 40 carries, and might have had more if it had stuck with the ground game.

No. 2 — Can SIU keep the football long enough?

Against the top seed in the playoffs, SIU may have to resort to a North Dakota State-type game plan of keeping the football. The Salukis have a veteran offensive line and should get Javon Williams Jr., the leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, back from the concussion protocol this week. Justin Strong and Romeir Elliott give SIU a nice three-headed combination out of the backfield, and if the Salukis can keep it on the ground and grind the clock, they may find themselves in position to win late.