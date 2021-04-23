Saluki Football | 3 things to watch in No. 14 SIU/No. 3 Weber State

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team will try to beat a Big Sky Conference opponent for the first time, on its biggest stage in 12 years Saturday in Utah.
The 14th-ranked Salukis (5-3) haven't been in the playoffs since winning the Missouri Valley Football Conference in back-to-back years (2008 and 2009), and drew a postseason veteran in the first round. Third-ranked Weber State (5-0) earned its fourth straight Big Sky title and fifth straight postseason berth with its 20-15 win over Idaho State on April 10, and has won a school-record 11 straight games at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. The Wildcats' streak is the third longest homefield winning streak in the country.
The Salukis are 0-2 lifetime against current Big Sky Conference opponents, losing to Montana and Eastern Washington in the playoffs.
Here are three things to watch for in Saturday's 3 p.m. game, which is scheduled to air on ESPN3:
No. 1 — Who can keep the football
Weber State is older, in years and playoff experience, and knows how to hold onto the football. The Wildcats have thrown just one interception all season on 123 attempts and lost six fumbles. They have picked off eight passes and recovered two fumbles playing a conference-only schedule.
Turnovers have spelled SIU's season, essentially, with a total of six in its five victories and 11 in its three losses. The Salukis turned it over five times in a road loss at North Dakota, four times in a 44-3 blowout at home to South Dakota State and twice at Missouri State, when the Bears won the game on a last-second field goal.
Quarterback Stone Labanowitz is one of the most efficient signal-callers in the FCS and has thrown just one interception in 82 attempts in five games, four of them starts.
"Obviously, we know his strengths, weaknesses, and he has a lot of say about things he likes on the playcard sheet," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "'These are my favorites. This is what I like.' On the sidelines, what he's seeing. As a playcaller, you'd better have a feel of what your guys likes and what he does well."
WSU freshman quarterback Bronson Barron hasn't thrown a pick yet in 101 attempts.
No. 2 — The battle on special teams
WSU coach Jay Hill was the special teams coordinator at his alma mater, the University of Utah, for eight years. Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and the Wildcats blocked a kick in their last game against Idaho State. In a winner-take-all game between two pretty evenly-matched teams, special teams could tip the scales toward one side.
SIU hasn't had a kick blocked this season, has the fourth-best net punting of the teams in the playoffs (39.07 yards per punt) and has blocked two kicks this season. The Salukis haven't had a lot of explosive returns, but even if they're solid on special teams, they could give themselves a chance at a big upset on the road.
No. 3 — Good ol' No. 15
You can watch film all day, and figure out the plays SIU runs the most with running back Javon Williams Jr., but there's only one way to get ready to tackle the 6-foot-2, 245-pound sophomore. And that's to try to actually tackle him.
Williams could be that 'X' factor for the Salukis, as a running and passing threat that has completed three touchdown passes this season. Last weekend's 145-yard effort against Southeastern Louisiana was his first 100-yard game of the spring. Williams, Justin Strong and Romeir Elliott might not go over 150 yards between them against WSU, but might be enough to get SIU a victory. All three average over four yards a carry.
