Saluki Football | 3 things to watch in No. 14 SIU/No. 3 Weber State

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team will try to beat a Big Sky Conference opponent for the first time, on its biggest stage in 12 years Saturday in Utah.

The 14th-ranked Salukis (5-3) haven't been in the playoffs since winning the Missouri Valley Football Conference in back-to-back years (2008 and 2009), and drew a postseason veteran in the first round. Third-ranked Weber State (5-0) earned its fourth straight Big Sky title and fifth straight postseason berth with its 20-15 win over Idaho State on April 10, and has won a school-record 11 straight games at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. The Wildcats' streak is the third longest homefield winning streak in the country.

The Salukis are 0-2 lifetime against current Big Sky Conference opponents, losing to Montana and Eastern Washington in the playoffs.

Here are three things to watch for in Saturday's 3 p.m. game, which is scheduled to air on ESPN3:

No. 1 — Who can keep the football

Weber State is older, in years and playoff experience, and knows how to hold onto the football. The Wildcats have thrown just one interception all season on 123 attempts and lost six fumbles. They have picked off eight passes and recovered two fumbles playing a conference-only schedule.