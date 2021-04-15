Saluki Football | 3 things to watch in No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana/No. 18 SIU

The Salukis haven't given up a 300-yard passing game yet this season, and have only allowed six passing touchdowns all year. Kelley has a strong arm and makes good decisions, but the Lions have struggled to protect him consistently. He's been sacked 20 times in six games, and even though SIU is down some tackles its front four could have a big game Saturday.

"First half (at Nicholls) we had a couple drives, and we had to kick field goals, which I was disappointed in, but we kept fightin,'" Lions coach Frank Scelfo said. "In the second half, we had some big plays, but I felt like Cole really played well. It might've been his best game all year."

The Saluki Stadium record is 466 passing yards by former South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion in 2016. Even if SIU's front four play well, Kelley and the Lions throw it so much, they might put up some big numbers. The Salukis allowed a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game in their last game, a 30-27 loss at Missouri State, and also gave up a 31-yard pass play and a 38-yard version.