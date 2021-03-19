Saluki Football | 3 things to watch in No. 6 SDSU/No. 5 SIU

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team is yet to lose against a nationally-ranked team, when they were in the top-25 poll, heading into Saturday's game against No. 6 South Dakota State.
North Dakota (4-0, 4-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), the only team to beat the Salukis (4-1, 3-1) during the 2020-21 season so far, was unranked when it toppled SIU 44-21 on Feb. 20. SIU beat a top-five team for the second time in the same season last week, a new school record, against previous No. 4 Northern Iowa. The Salukis moved up the rankings to No. 5 and will go for their fourth win over a ranked team against the Jackrabbits (3-1, 3-1).
SIU will get a good idea of how the game will go early. SDSU has scored on its opening drive in all four of its games this spring, three of them touchdowns. Kicker Cole Frahm, who won last weekend's game against Youngstown State with a late field goal, hit a 24-yarder on the Jacks' opening drive at UNI Feb. 19. SIU has only allowed one team to score on its opening drive during the conference season, the Penguins, who also have the only 100-yard rusher the Salukis have allowed during the spring.
Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns March 6 at Stambaugh Stadium, but SIU rallied from 12-0 down to win 30-22.
SDSU hasn't allowed anyone to score on its opening drive this season.
Here are three more things to look for when SDSU and SIU tangle at noon on ESPN+ and the Saluki Radio Network:
No. 1 — Who will take SIU's snaps?
Nic Baker is questionable after hurting his foot against Northern Iowa, Kare Lyles is healthy but hasn't played since Feb. 20. That means all bets are on Stone Labanowitz, the hero off the bench against the Panthers, to take the first snaps when the Saluki offense takes the field against SDSU.
Labanowitz completed 11 of 15 passes for 91 yards and one touchdown to help SIU rally past UNI 19-17. Panthers kicker Matthew Cook missed a 30-yard field goal that would have put his team ahead in the final seconds.
SIU coach Nick Hill credited the quarterback room for pulling for each other this season. The Salukis have won games with all three quarterbacks (Lyles helped SIU beat Southeast Missouri State last fall), mostly because they've always prepared to be the starter, he said.
"Quarterback is an entirely different mindset. You can feel like you had a great week of practice, and you're doing all the things right, and you don't get in," Hill said. "But, if you want to be ready when your number's ready, and you want to play well when your number's called, then you approach each day like you're the starter."
Through five games, SIU has rushed for 914 yards and thrown for 1,021, with 16 touchdowns. The three quarterbacks have combined for nine touchdown passes and six interceptions. SDSU has intercepted at least one pass in 22 of its last 24 games dating back to the 2018 season.
No. 2 — Will Pierre Strong Jr. break 100 again?
Pierre Strong Jr., the second-leading rusher in the MVFC, left last weekend's game against Youngstown State and may not play this weekend against SIU, SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said at his weekly press conference. Strong has had some of his biggest games against the Salukis.
In 2019, he rushed for 229 yards and a 64-yard touchdown on 20 carries in a 28-10 Jacks win. He averaged 11.5 yards a carry. The year before that, he scored three times on 14 carries and finished SDSU's 57-38 win in Carbondale with 188 yards rushing. The 5-11, 210-pound junior averaged 13.4 yards a carry that day. A preseason All-American by HERO Sports, Strong has cleared 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons and has 358 in four games this spring (89.5 yards a game).
No. 3 — Can the Salukis conquer another big fish?
Before SIU toppled NDSU, the Bison were the biggest fish the Salukis, or anybody else, had on their schedule. Today it's SDSU, a program that is one of only two FCS programs to reach the playoffs in eight straight years (NDSU has qualified 10 straight years). The Jacks are 7-3 lifetime against SIU, and 4-0 against the Salukis at Saluki Stadium. This year, however, it has been impossible to count SIU out.
"If you don't feel like you belong, or call yourself a big fish, or whatever you want to do, that's the vision," Hill said. "That's what we talk about all offseason. That's why you do all these things. Not only to play in these big games, but to win 'em. The goal is to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship, and if you don't feel like you are that personally and as a team, I've said this before when we played these guys, then you probably picked the wrong program."
You never want to look ahead, but after today, SIU closes the spring season at Missouri State (2-4, 2-1), at Illinois State (0-3, 0-3) and at home against 0-3 Western Illinois. A victory would give the Salukis a 5-1 start, with wins over NDSU, SDSU and UNI.
NDSU (4-1, 3-1) hosts North Dakota (4-0, 4-0) Saturday at the Fargodome.
"The two winners (of those two games), while they're not guaranteed anything, they'll be in the driver's seat," Stiegelmeier said. "We've talked to our players about it, that we gotta be 1-0, so, we're not building it up that we have to win this one because we have to win it. We've said that since after the UND game."
