Saluki Football | 3 things to watch in No. 6 SDSU/No. 5 SIU

No. 2 — Will Pierre Strong Jr. break 100 again?

Pierre Strong Jr., the second-leading rusher in the MVFC, left last weekend's game against Youngstown State and may not play this weekend against SIU, SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said at his weekly press conference. Strong has had some of his biggest games against the Salukis.

In 2019, he rushed for 229 yards and a 64-yard touchdown on 20 carries in a 28-10 Jacks win. He averaged 11.5 yards a carry. The year before that, he scored three times on 14 carries and finished SDSU's 57-38 win in Carbondale with 188 yards rushing. The 5-11, 210-pound junior averaged 13.4 yards a carry that day. A preseason All-American by HERO Sports, Strong has cleared 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons and has 358 in four games this spring (89.5 yards a game).

No. 3 — Can the Salukis conquer another big fish?

Before SIU toppled NDSU, the Bison were the biggest fish the Salukis, or anybody else, had on their schedule. Today it's SDSU, a program that is one of only two FCS programs to reach the playoffs in eight straight years (NDSU has qualified 10 straight years). The Jacks are 7-3 lifetime against SIU, and 4-0 against the Salukis at Saluki Stadium. This year, however, it has been impossible to count SIU out.