Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: A look at Schuster, Schweigert weighs in on Williams, and Knighton's records chase

A look at UND's new quarterback, Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert weighs in on Javon Williams Jr., and the first kickoff of the spring season, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
First Down: Redshirt freshman Schuster to start at quarterback
Tommy Schuster, a 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt freshman quarterback, has earned the start against SIU this weekend. Schuster played in three games in 2019, completing 18 of 34 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He completed 17 passes in the Fighting Hawks' win over No. 21/24 Sam Houston State, the most in a debut since Joey Bradley completed 18 against Drake in 2011. His 165 yards passing were the most in a debut at UND since Ryan Bartels' 212 yards against another non-scholarship program, Valparaiso, in 2013.
One of UND's biggest strengths is its offensive line, which returns four starters. The Hawks lost their starting quarterback, leading rusher and leading receiver from 2019. They return eight starters on defense, including preseason all-conference honorable mention defensive back Jordan Canady.
Quincy Vaughn, a 6-4, 240-pound freshman, is listed as Schuster's backup for Saturday's game.
Second Down: 'He's gotta be the biggest guy ever returning punts'
Schweigert, a former defensive coordinator at SIU, will see a lot of Saluki running back Javon Williams Jr. Saturday, when UNI hosts No. 24 SIU (1-0) for their spring openers Saturday. Schweigert saw enough of Williams on film.
"They do a good job of featuring him," Schweigert said. "He's even back there returning punts. That's gotta be the biggest guy ever returning punts, but, we expect to see him a lot. He was a big part of their year back in 2019, and he was a big part of their win in the fall of 2020. We've gotta be really ready for him."
Williams led the MVFC in scoring last season with 19 touchdowns in 12 games (114 points). He rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State last October. His 40-yard scoring run in the third quarter helped the Salukis take a 10-7 lead.
Third Down: South Dakota State, UNI, tonight at 7
The first MVFC game of the spring kicks off tonight at 7 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Fifth-ranked South Dakota State takes on No. 3 Northern Iowa on ESPN+. UNI was picked second in the preseason poll, while SDSU was third.
Both teams lost elite players to the NFL draft. UNI lost two players to the draft, defensive end Elerson Smith and offensive lineman Spencer Brown, and two others to transfer. Tight end Briley Moore went to Kansas State, and defensive back Xavior Williams went to Iowa. SDSU lost, perhaps, the best receiver in the MVFC in Cade Johnson. Johnson caught a league-best 72 balls in 2019 for a league-best 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns. Only UNI's Isaiah Weston caught more touchdown passes in 2019 (10).
Fourth Down: Knighton chases sacks, tackles for loss records
Defensive end Anthony Knighton has started every game of his Saluki career, and enters the spring 3.0 sacks shy of breaking James Phillips' record of 24.0 set in 1980. His 36.5 tackles for loss are 11.5 short of tying Bryan Archibald's reocrd set in 2001.
Sack statistics have only been recorded since 1977. Tackles for loss have only been recorded since 1983.
