Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: A look at Schuster, Schweigert weighs in on Williams, and Knighton's records chase

A look at UND's new quarterback, Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert weighs in on Javon Williams Jr., and the first kickoff of the spring season, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.

First Down: Redshirt freshman Schuster to start at quarterback

Tommy Schuster, a 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt freshman quarterback, has earned the start against SIU this weekend. Schuster played in three games in 2019, completing 18 of 34 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He completed 17 passes in the Fighting Hawks' win over No. 21/24 Sam Houston State, the most in a debut since Joey Bradley completed 18 against Drake in 2011. His 165 yards passing were the most in a debut at UND since Ryan Bartels' 212 yards against another non-scholarship program, Valparaiso, in 2013.