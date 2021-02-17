Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: A look at the first 2-deep of the spring, SIU/UND ties and the real brothers

A look at SIU's first two-deep of the spring season, ties between the Salukis and Fighting Hawks, and the real brothers on the squad, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
First Down: Tylan Driver new DT, Qua Brown returns
Sophomore Tylan Driver, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive tackle from Mandeville, Louisiana, is slated to start in Blake Parzych's spot when the 24th-ranked Salukis (1-0) open the season at North Dakota Saturday. Parzych had a huge game against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State, with nine tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks, but has decided not to return for this spring. Driver played in one game in 2019, against Illinois State, and was a first team all-state pick by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association as a senior in high school.
Senior Jajuan Blankenship will back up Driver in the middle of the defensive line. Junior Keenan Agnew is scheduled to make his seventh straight start at the other tackle spot. Senior ends Anthony Knighton (a team-best 34 straight starts) and Jordan Berner (seven straight starts) are slated to start at end.
Senior Qua Brown, who entered the transfer portal last year but decided to come back to the team, is slated to start at safety opposite sophomore Clayton Bush. Brown was SIU's leading tackler in 2019 with 105 stops. He also had 11 pass breakups, second only to current New York Giants cornerback Madre Harper's 12. Safety Aaron Maddox, a transfer from Colorado, had shoulder surgery after the SEMO game and is expected to return in a few weeks. Bush, a transfer from Western Kentucky, had an interception in the end zone in his first game for his new club against the Redhawks.
Izaiah Hartrup, a 6-foot, 179-pound freshman receiver from O'Fallon, Missouri, is scheduled to start on kickoff returns with Avante Cox. Hartrup is listed behind Cox in the two-deep for receivers, but could see some time Saturday. He accumulated 1,915 all-purpose yards at Fort Zumwalt North High School, scored 28 touchdowns, and returned three of his four career interceptions for touchdowns. Seniors Landon Lenoir and Jerron Rollins are the other starting wideouts. Junior Stone Labanowitz is the backup quarterback behind Kare Lyles.
Second Down: SIU, UND familiar foes
SIU and North Dakota have only played once, in 2008, when then-Saluki coach Dale Lennon actually had to play some of the guys he recruited when he was the coach of what were then known as the Fighting Sioux. UND has since changed its nickname to the Fighting Hawks. SIU won the game in 2008 at Saluki Stadium, 40-21, and won the MVFC.
UND will wear new helmets, with the new Fighting Hawks logo on both sides, but are otherwise pretty familiar with the Salukis. UND coach Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert was Lennon's defensive coordinator from 2008-13, and two assistants, defensive backs coach Travis Stepps and defensive line coach Austin Flyger, were also with the Salukis.
Third Down: Salukis feature 4 sets of brothers
Middle linebacker Bryson Strong and running back Justin Strong, who used to play on defense, are one of four sets of brothers on this year's Saluki roster.
The Strongs competed together at Belleville Althoff High School. Wide receivers Avante Cox and D'Ante Cox are twins, and two defensive backs, cornerback Christian Maddox and new safety Aaron Maddox, are also brothers. The Maddoxes grew up in North Augusta, South Carolina. Christian came from Pima Community College in Arizona, while Aaron joined the Salukis after competing at Colorado.
SIU also has two brothers on its coaching staff, defensive coordiantor/safeties coach Jason Petrino and special teams coach Jared Petrino.
Safety Clayton Bush and cornerback Chance Bush share a last name, but are not related. Clayton is a second-year sophomore from Bowling Green, Kentucky, who transferred from Western Kentucky. Chance is a third-year sophomore from Apopka, Florida.
Fourth Down: Starting up Friday night
TV listings are still to be announced, but the first-ever spring MVFC season is scheduled to kick off Friday night at 7 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where No. 3 Northern Iowa hosts No. 5 South Dakota State. All the Valley Football games are expected to be available on either ESPN+ or ESPN3 in some capacity, either as the only network or as a secondary network for teams that have other television contracts.
Neither team played in the fall of 2020.
No. 24 SIU at North Dakota will air on the Midco Sports Network in North Dakota, as well as either ESPN+ or ESPN3, and is now the only game in the league on Saturday after it announced this afternoon Illinois State's game at Missouri State is being rescheduled. Valley Football has pushed the game to Saturday, April 17, the last weekend of the regular season, in Springfield, Missouri, because of "adverse weather conditions" and "playing field readiness."
No. 1 North Dakota State (1-0) puts its 38-game winning streak, the longest in FCS history, on the line Sunday at 2:30 p.m. against Youngstown State and new coach Doug Phillips.
