Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: A look at the first 2-deep of the spring, SIU/UND ties and the real brothers

Senior Qua Brown, who entered the transfer portal last year but decided to come back to the team, is slated to start at safety opposite sophomore Clayton Bush. Brown was SIU's leading tackler in 2019 with 105 stops. He also had 11 pass breakups, second only to current New York Giants cornerback Madre Harper's 12. Safety Aaron Maddox, a transfer from Colorado, had shoulder surgery after the SEMO game and is expected to return in a few weeks. Bush, a transfer from Western Kentucky, had an interception in the end zone in his first game for his new club against the Redhawks.

Izaiah Hartrup, a 6-foot, 179-pound freshman receiver from O'Fallon, Missouri, is scheduled to start on kickoff returns with Avante Cox. Hartrup is listed behind Cox in the two-deep for receivers, but could see some time Saturday. He accumulated 1,915 all-purpose yards at Fort Zumwalt North High School, scored 28 touchdowns, and returned three of his four career interceptions for touchdowns. Seniors Landon Lenoir and Jerron Rollins are the other starting wideouts. Junior Stone Labanowitz is the backup quarterback behind Kare Lyles.

Second Down: SIU, UND familiar foes