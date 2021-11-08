Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Bidders bring in $28K for SIH, Gualdoni's run and Salukis in the NFL

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, bidders bring in more than $28,000 for Southern Illinois Healthcare, kicker Nico Gualdoni's run and a look at SIU's alums in the NFL.

For all the latest on SIU Football and the MVFC, tune in to the 4-Down Territory at thesouthern.com every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m. during the season. Digital subscriptions start at $1 for six months ($10.99 a month after that) or $3.77 for 13 weeks for Digital Platinum, for faster-loading web pages. Print and digital packages, which include The Southern Illinoisan in your mailbox every Tuesday through Saturday, start at $32 a month.

To subscribe to The Southern, go to thesouthern.com or call 618-529-5454, or 866-735-5912 outside of the area.

Online subscriptions give you 24-7 access to the best Salukis coverage around, including previews, features and game coverage of SIU's 2021 season. It also includes access to the new Salukimania podcast, which airs every first Friday of the month. There is always more online!

First Down: Black Out Cancer bidders break $28K mark

Bidders raised $28,191 for the Coach Kill Cancer Fund and the SIH Cancer Institute expansion through the Black Out Cancer game jerseys, according to SIU.

The top bidder was Maguire University, which bid $2,000. There were five bids of $1,000 or more. The money raised brought the 10-year total of the charitable event to $392,214.

Fans could bid for the right to put a loved one's name on the back of an actual SIU player's jersey when the Salukis took on Missouri State Saturday. The top 103 bidders won that right, and got to keep the jersey after the game was over.

SIU plans to hold Black Out games for its men's and women's basketball teams later this season.

Second Down: Gualdoni moves up to fourth in career field goals

Gualdoni became the first Saluki to hit two 50-yard field goals in the same game Saturday against Missouri State, and moved up to fourth in career field goals.

The Johnston City native hit a 50-yarder in the second quarter and a 55-yarder, tying Gregg Goodman's school record for the longest one ever, on the final play of the first half. They were only the 13th and 14th 50-yard field goals, respectively, in school history.

Gualdoni moved ahead of Scott Everhart (1999-2002), who had 36 career field goals, for fourth place. Gualdoni's 37 career triples is three behind Ron Miller (1983-86) for third place. Gualdoni's 112 PATs ranks fifth in school history.

Third Down: Lenoir's run toward 1,000 yards

As senior wide receiver Landon Lenoir moves up the career records list at SIU, he's also joined a chase for one of the most elusive records in school history. With two games left in the regular season and a possible playoff run, Lenoir has 820 receiving yards off 54 catches. His nine receiving touchdowns lead the MVFC and are the most in Saluki history since former tight end MyCole Pruitt caught 13 in 2014.

If Lenoir can keep his current pace, or improve it, he could become just the second player in Saluki history to reach 1,000 in one season. Hall of Famer Cornell Craig is the only SIU receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season (he did it twice, in 1999 and 1997). Still ranked in the top 20, SIU and Lenoir have a good shot at a 12th game, or more, later this fall.

Lenoir currently ranks third in SIU history in receptions (197), receiving yardage (2,559) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (18). He has caught at least one pass in 29 straight games.

Fourth Down: Salukis in the NFL

Seattle (3-5) and former SIU safety Ryan Neal were off this weekend, but two other alums were in action.

* New England 24, Carolina 6: Jeremy Chinn started at free safety and had a team-high 11 tackles in the Panthers' loss. Chinn also forced a fumble. Carolina fell to 4-5. The Patriots improved to 5-4.

* Tennessee 28, L.A. Rams 16: Newly inducted SIU Hall of Famer MyCole Pruitt started at tight end for the 7-2 Titans but did not record a catch. Pruitt helped Tennessee rush for 69 yards and two touchdowns off 26 carries. Tennessee has the best record in the AFC.

* Eagles cut Craig James: James was cut from the Eagles' practice squad Nov. 5 to make room for offensive lineman Brett Toth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.