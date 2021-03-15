Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Blankenship out for the year, SIU moves up to 5th, and MSU's triple threat

Defensive tackle Jajuan Blankenship is out for the season, SIU moves up to fifth in the Stats Perform poll, and Missouri State's triple threat, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
First Down: Blankenship to undergo surgery
Senior defensive tackle Jajuan Blankenship is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week, SIU coach Nick Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday, and will miss the rest of the season. Blankenship had eight tackles in three games, starting against North Dakota, North Dakota State and Youngstown State.
Blankenship had two tackles at North Dakota, four against NDSU and two against Youngstown State. He helped dismantle the Penguins' rushing attack in the second half against the Salukis in the middle of the line and was a big reason SIU ended the Bison's 39-game winning streak. Junior Keenan Agnew and sophomore Tylan Driver started at defensive tackle in Saturday's win over previous-No. 4 Northern Iowa.
Hill said the Salukis (4-1, 3-1 MVFC) may get safety Aaron Maddox back against No. 6 South Dakota State (3-1) this weekend. Maddox hasn't played since last fall's win over No. 25 Southeast Missouri State because of shoulder surgery. SIU got safety Qua Brown back last weekend against UNI after he was injured in the MVFC opener at North Dakota. Brown had three tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.
Second Down: SIU moves up to fifth in Stats Perform poll
Two days after defeating its second top-five opponent of the season, SIU moved up five spots to fifth in Monday's Stats Perform top-25 poll.
The Salukis moved up to their highest ranking since coming in fifth in both of the major polls Sept. 13, 2010, after knocking off previous No. 4 Northern Iowa 17-16 Saturday. SIU went ahead on Stone Labanowitz's 3-yard touchdown pass to Jerron Rollins in the back of the end zone with 9:43 to play. The Salukis survived when Panthers kicker Matthew Cook missed a potentially-winning field goal attempt from 30 yards out with seven seconds to play.
UNI (2-2, 2-2) dropped to 10th after the loss. SIU and UNI were two of five MVFC teams in the poll. All five were in the top 10, as North Dakota (4-0) was second, behind No. 1 James Madison (3-0), Weber State (2-0) was third, North Dakota State (4-1, 3-1) was fourth, and the Salukis were fifth. SDSU was sixth.
SIU blew out the Bison, 38-14, in Carbondale on Feb. 27. North Dakota is at NDSU Saturday in Fargo, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Third Down: MSU's triple play against South Dakota
Missouri State won one game in 2019, and only seven, combined, the two seasons before that, but pulled off a rare triple play at previous-No. 21 South Dakota on Saturday.
The Bears (2-4, 2-1) scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams to down the Coyotes 27-24. Jose Pizano's 28-yard field goal with 7:51 left broke a 24-all tie and proved to be the game-winner.
Montrae Braswell returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and took an interception 36 yards back for another score. Jeremiah Wilson's 6-yard touchdown run with 3:41 left in the third quarter was MSU's only offensive touchdown of the game. Pizano hit three extra points and added a 21-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Fourth Down: UND tries to snap NDSU's 31-game home winning streak
The Fighting Hawks/Bison rivalry is already a big one in the state, but it could get even bigger if North Dakota is able to win Saturday. NDSU brings a 31-game home winning streak into Saturday's game at the Fargodome, a school record that is tied for the fourth-longest in FCS history. It is the longest active home winning streak in Division I and an MVFC record, topping the Bison's 26-game streak from 2012-15.
Georgia Southern holds the two longest home winning streaks in FCS history, at 39 and 38 games, respectively.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman