Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Blankenship out for the year, SIU moves up to 5th, and MSU's triple threat

Hill said the Salukis (4-1, 3-1 MVFC) may get safety Aaron Maddox back against No. 6 South Dakota State (3-1) this weekend. Maddox hasn't played since last fall's win over No. 25 Southeast Missouri State because of shoulder surgery. SIU got safety Qua Brown back last weekend against UNI after he was injured in the MVFC opener at North Dakota. Brown had three tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.

Second Down: SIU moves up to fifth in Stats Perform poll

Two days after defeating its second top-five opponent of the season, SIU moved up five spots to fifth in Monday's Stats Perform top-25 poll.

The Salukis moved up to their highest ranking since coming in fifth in both of the major polls Sept. 13, 2010, after knocking off previous No. 4 Northern Iowa 17-16 Saturday. SIU went ahead on Stone Labanowitz's 3-yard touchdown pass to Jerron Rollins in the back of the end zone with 9:43 to play. The Salukis survived when Panthers kicker Matthew Cook missed a potentially-winning field goal attempt from 30 yards out with seven seconds to play.