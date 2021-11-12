Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Bryce Notree invited to Hula Bowl, SIU comfy in Terre Haute and Landon Lenoir's pursuit of 1,000 yards

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, linebacker Bryce Notree's Florida invitation, how comfy SIU feels in Terre Haute, Indiana, and a look at Landon Lenoir's pursuit of the first 1,000-yard season in over 20 years.

First Down: Notree to Hula Bowl

Notree, SIU's leading tackler with 64 stops this season, has been invited to the Hula Bowl in Florida, according to his Twitter account. The senior from Texas has had five or more tackles in seven of No. 15/16 SIU (6-3, 4-2 MVFC) 's nine games.

Notree has 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and four quarterback hurries this year. His 13 stops against Missouri State last weekend were a season-high. Notree is also on the big board for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in late January.

The Hula Bowl, on the campus of the University of Central Florida, will feature coaches and/or scouts from all 32 NFL teams. Notree was just the third Saluki to ever be invited to the game, joining running back Arkee Whitlock in 2006 and running back D.J. Davis in 2019.

Second Down: Welcome to Memorial Stadium

SIU leads the series against Indiana State by just one game, 22-21, but has won eight of its last nine games at Memorial Stadium. The Salukis have won two of the last three meetings, overall. The Sycamores (4-5, 2-4) have won six of the last eight meetings, overall.

The 2020-21 fall/spring season was the first time since 1968 that SIU and Indiana State did not play in football. The Sycamores opted out of the entire season.

Third Down: Lenoir's run toward 1,000 yards

As senior wide receiver Landon Lenoir moves up the career records list at SIU, he's also joined a chase for one of the most elusive records in school history. With two games left in the regular season and a possible playoff run, Lenoir has 820 receiving yards off 54 catches. His nine receiving touchdowns lead the MVFC and are the most in Saluki history since former tight end MyCole Pruitt caught 13 in 2014.

If Lenoir can keep his current pace, or improve it, he could become just the second player in Saluki history to reach 1,000 in one season. Hall of Famer Cornell Craig is the only SIU receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season (he did it twice, in 1999 and 1997). Still ranked in the top 20, SIU and Lenoir have a good shot at a 12th game, or more, later this fall.

Lenoir currently ranks third in SIU history in receptions (197), receiving yardage (2,559) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (18). He has caught at least one pass in 29 straight games.

Fourth Down: NDSU poised for another conference title

North Dakota State may not be undefeated, and it may not be No. 1 in the country like usual, but the Bison are still poised for another MVFC regular-season title. Entering the final two weeks of the season, No. 5/6 NDSU (8-1, 5-1) leads No. 14/16 Missouri State (6-3, 5-2) by a half-game entering Saturday's road game at Youngstown State (2-6, 1-5) at 11 a.m. (ESPN+). The Bison need to beat either YSU or No. 17/19 South Dakota (6-3, 4-2) Nov. 20 in Fargo to clinch at least a tie for the Valley Football title. Two wins would guarantee NDSU an outright conference title and the league's automatic bid to the playoffs.

NDSU won nine straight league titles from 2011-19, five outright, and would capture a tie for its 10th league title with a win Saturday.

NDSU's only loss is to No. 4/7 South Dakota State (7-2, 4-2), 27-19 last weekend. The Jackrabbits' other loss is to SIU.

