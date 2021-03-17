Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Ceasar's return, Avante Cox's many talents and SDSU's early offense

James Ceasar chasing a single-season school record, Avante Cox's many talents and South Dakota State's early offense, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.

First Down: Ceasar chasing single-season PBUs record

Ceasar, a Detroit native who was recruited here as a defensive back, transferred to Division II Ferris State, and then came back, is making the most of his first spring season. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior broke up two passes in the fifth-ranked Salukis' 17-16 win over previous-No. 4 Northern Iowa Saturday.