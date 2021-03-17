Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Ceasar's return, Avante Cox's many talents and SDSU's early offense

James Ceasar chasing a single-season school record, Avante Cox's many talents and South Dakota State's early offense, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, tune in to the Saluki Football 4-Down Territory every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m. at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $3 for the first three months, and digital and print packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!
First Down: Ceasar chasing single-season PBUs record
Ceasar, a Detroit native who was recruited here as a defensive back, transferred to Division II Ferris State, and then came back, is making the most of his first spring season. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior broke up two passes in the fifth-ranked Salukis' 17-16 win over previous-No. 4 Northern Iowa Saturday.
Part of the top passing defense in the MVFC, Ceasar has broken up eight passes in four games in his return to Carbondale and has 17 in his career. His eight pass breakups are tied for the most in the league with South Dakota's Myles Harden, but he is third in pass breakups per game, trailing Harden and Illinois State's Charles Woods. SIU's single-season record for pass breakups is 13, set by Darnell Hendricks in 1994.
Ceasar had a shot at SIU's fourth interception of the season, but couldn't hang onto the ball UNI quarterback Will McElvain mistakingly threw right at his chest. The Salukis (4-1, 3-1 MVFC) have allowed an average of 135.6 yards a game through the air in five games. They have allowed five passing touchdowns, the fourth-most in the league, but have limited opposing quarterbacks to a 49.5% completion percentage, the lowest in the league.
Second Down: Cox's many talents for Saluki offense
Avante Cox, a running threat out of the SIU backfield as much as a receiving threat downfield, is second in the MVFC in receiving yards per game (84.4 yards a game) and third in receptions per game (6.6). On the ground, Cox is averaging 8.8 yards a carry on 12 attempts (105 yards rushing). Cox's only kickoff return this season went for 24 yards.
Third Down: SDSU's early scores
Sixth-ranked SDSU (3-1, 3-1) has scored on its opening drive in all four games this spring, for a total of 24 points (three touchdowns, one field goal). Kicker Cole Frahm kicked a field goal to open the scoring Feb. 19 at Northern Iowa, wide receiver Jaxon Janke caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Mark Gronowski against Youngstown State last weekend and an 18-yard touchdown catch at North Dakota. Gronowski capped SDSU's opening drive against Western Illinois with a 22-yard run.
SIU has allowed 22 points in the opening quarter of four spring games (25th-ranked Southeast Missouri State also scored seven in the first quarter of its game at SIU last October). The Salukis are fifth in the MVFC in scoring defense, allowing an average of 22.6 points per game. SDSU is fourth, allowing an average of 18.8 points per game.
Fourth Down: Strong questionable for SIU game
One of SDSU's biggest offensive weapons, running back Pierre Strong, is questionable for this weekend's game, SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said at his weekly press conference. Strong was injured during the Jackrabbits' 19-17 win over Youngstown State last weekend.
Strong, the Valley's second-leading rusher at 89.5 yards a game, has only one rushing touchdown this season. He is averaging 5.2 yards a carry.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman