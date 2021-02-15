Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Chinn named to All-Rookie Team, practicing in the snow and an early look at UND

Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen was third with two votes.

Chinn became the first rookie since 2000 to accumulate two defensive touchdowns, 100 or more tackles, and at least one forced fumble, fumble recovery, sack, interception and tackle for loss in the same season. He was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team along with teammate Derrick Brown, a defensive tackle.

Second Down: Battling the weather and the Fighting Hawks

Even before Monday's snow storm in Southern Illinois (the region was taking on between 6-12 inches of the white stuff, at least), the Salukis have had to battle some colder weather than a normal training camp. Classes were in session, too, but this team doesn't make excuses.

"We haven't missed a day outside. It's just part of the routine," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "We don't have an indoor facility in this part of the country – you usually don't have to deal with things like this (weather), but we've dealt with all kinds of things so far and our guys are resilient. On Sunday, it was about zero degrees and a negative wind chill and we practiced for about an hour outside. We'll do a great job on being smart with it and consider what playing surfaces are safe, and continue some extra groupings and walk-throughs that you can take care of inside."