Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Helping the defense get off the field, latest rankings and Qua Brown's return

"Proud of them and kinda settle in to have a better second half," SIU coach Nick Hill said Monday at his weekly press conference. "Really, the thing that hurt us was we weren't able to get off the field. A lot of third downs, they were really good on third down, and we weren't good at getting off the field. We gotta continue to get better. We've played four games with this group, and we've gotta continue to make strides to get better. That's been the message."

YSU held the ball for 37 minutes, 55 seconds, compared to SIU's 22:05. The Salukis closed the gap to six at the half and held the Penguins to three second-half points.

Second Down: Brown could be back at safety

SIU's starting safeties were sure good Saturday, but reinforcements might be on the way. Clayton Bush had a team-high 10 tackles for the Salukis, and James Ceasar had three tackles and a game-high three pass breakups in SIU's 30-22 win. The Salukis should get Qua Brown back this week after he missed the YSU game, Hill said, and Aaron Maddox could be cleared to play by Saturday.