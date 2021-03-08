Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Helping the defense get off the field, latest rankings and Qua Brown's return

Helping the defense get off the field, the latest rankings, and safety Qua Brown's return, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
First Down: A taste of its own medicine
SIU held the football for more than 40 minutes in its win over previous-No. 1 North Dakota State, but struggled to get off the field at Youngstown State last weekend.
The Penguins (0-3, 0-3 MVFC) led 12-0 13 minutes into the game Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium and converted 12 of 19 third downs. SIU (3-1, 2-1) converted 6 of 10 third downs (the Salukis lead the league in third down conversion rate at 58%) but needed a late forced fumble by linebacker Bryson Strong and a 37-yard touchdown pass from Nic Baker to Landon Lenoir to get ahead.
The defense got a stop with 51 seconds to go after quarterback Mark Waid's pass for Natavious Payne fell incomplete.
"Proud of them and kinda settle in to have a better second half," SIU coach Nick Hill said Monday at his weekly press conference. "Really, the thing that hurt us was we weren't able to get off the field. A lot of third downs, they were really good on third down, and we weren't good at getting off the field. We gotta continue to get better. We've played four games with this group, and we've gotta continue to make strides to get better. That's been the message."
YSU held the ball for 37 minutes, 55 seconds, compared to SIU's 22:05. The Salukis closed the gap to six at the half and held the Penguins to three second-half points.
Second Down: Brown could be back at safety
SIU's starting safeties were sure good Saturday, but reinforcements might be on the way. Clayton Bush had a team-high 10 tackles for the Salukis, and James Ceasar had three tackles and a game-high three pass breakups in SIU's 30-22 win. The Salukis should get Qua Brown back this week after he missed the YSU game, Hill said, and Aaron Maddox could be cleared to play by Saturday.
Maddox, a transfer from Colorado that had shoulder surgery after the win over Southeast Missouri State, has been able to do some workouts the last two weeks, Hill said. He may not be cleared in time to play No. 4 Northern Iowa (2-1, 2-1) but should be available for SIU's March 20 game against No. 8 South Dakota State (2-1, 2-1).
Brown had eight tackles against North Dakota but hasn't played since.
Third Down: Salukis move up to tie for 10th
SIU moved up a spot into a tie for 10th place in Monday's Stats Perform top 25 poll. The Salukis got 652 points from a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries to tie Jacksonville State (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) for 10th place. SIU was 11th last week and moved up a spot, technically. Jacksonville State beat Tennessee State 38-16 on the road.
North Dakota (3-0, 3-0) moved up a spot to No. 3 after knocking off previous No. 20 South Dakota 21-10. Northern Iowa (2-1, 2-1) fell one spot to No. 4 after defeating then-No. 15 Illinois State 20-10. The Panthers play at SIU Saturday at noon.
North Dakota State (3-1, 2-1) was fifth, South Dakota State (2-1, 2-1) was eighth, South Dakota (1-1, 1-1) fell to 21, and Illinois State (0-2, 0-2) fell to 22. The MVFC matched its all-time high for the second straight week with seven ranked teams, including five in the top 10.
The Salukis were eighth in the latest Massey Ratings and Sagarin Rankings, two analytical tools the NCAA selection committee may look at when evaluating teams' strength for the postseason. The MVFC was the top-ranked FCS league in the country. The first FCS coaches poll of the spring is expected next week.
Fourth Down: Renovated digs in Vermillion
Twenty-first-ranked South Dakota (1-1, 1-1) hosts Missouri State (1-4, 1-1) Saturday in the first game of the renovated DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota. The Coyotes put in $26 million into the facility's west side, adding two new entrances, opening a new football locker room with 6,000 square feet and 110 lockers, and installing new permanent seating. The dome now has loge boxes and suites above the sidelines and a modern concourse. USD also has plans for a new playing surface.
They had won 16 straight home openers before falling to Montana 31-17 at the start of the 2019 season.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 1 p.m. on Midco Sports Network/ESPN+.
