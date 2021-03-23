Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Hill not after free wins, Brown's forced fumbles and MSU's pass rush

SIU coach Nick Hill is not after free wins, Qua Brown's forced fumbles and Missouri State's pass rush, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
First Down: Hill interested in earned wins
SIU's coach is not interested in forfeit wins, if the MVFC decides to award them to Illinois State's last three opponents (as of now the games will be declared no contests and not include forfeit wins or losses). The 10th-ranked Salukis (4-2, 3-2 MVFC) were scheduled to play at Illinois State (1-3) next weekend in Normal.
"I'm not into getting free wins," he said. "You gotta earn your wins, for whatever that means."
SIU is at Missouri State (3-4, 3-1) Saturday. The Bears went 0-3 last fall under first-year coach Bobby Petrino, but have won three of four during the spring.
Second Down: Brown's quick hands
Safety Qua Brown had two forced fumbles in last weekend's 44-3 loss to South Dakota State, the second straight week he stripped the ball from another player twice in a game. the 5-foot-11, 206-pound senior's four forced fumbles this season are the most in the country this season and the second-most in a single season in SIU history. Two more would tie him for the single-season school record.
Brown's six career forced fumbles are tied for the second-most in school history with Jeremy Chinn (2016-19), Ron Geels (1976-79) and John Palmero (1977-79).
Third Down: MSU's pass rush leads MVFC in sacks
Seventeen different Bears have recorded at least a half-sack in 2020-21, and MSU's 24.0 are the third-most in the country. The Bears' 3.43 sacks per game rank 13th in the FCS.
Defensive end Isaiah Sayles (3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss) and defensive end Kevin Ellis (6.0 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss) have done the brunt of the damage, but seven Bears have 3.0 or more. SIU has allowed only eight sacks all season and is expected to get starting right guard Matt Chmielewski back after he missed the SDSU game. The Salukis will be without starting right tackle Lucas Davis for the first half Saturday, as Davis was ejected from last weekend's game for targeting.
Fourth Down: Your chance to see the Dawgs
With Illinois still limiting fan attendance at outdoor events, your best chance to see the Dawgs in person may be this weekend in Springfield, Missouri.
Tickets for Saturday's game at Plaster Stadium are $5-$25 and available at missouristatebears.com or by calling 417-836-7678. Plaster Stadium seats more than 17,000, but attendance is limited to 6,000 under state and local COVID-19 regulations. MSU didn't have a crowd over 6,000 last season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. And if you don't want to go in person, you can watch it at ESPN+.
