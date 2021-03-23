Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Hill not after free wins, Brown's forced fumbles and MSU's pass rush

Safety Qua Brown had two forced fumbles in last weekend's 44-3 loss to South Dakota State, the second straight week he stripped the ball from another player twice in a game. the 5-foot-11, 206-pound senior's four forced fumbles this season are the most in the country this season and the second-most in a single season in SIU history. Two more would tie him for the single-season school record.

Brown's six career forced fumbles are tied for the second-most in school history with Jeremy Chinn (2016-19), Ron Geels (1976-79) and John Palmero (1977-79).

Third Down: MSU's pass rush leads MVFC in sacks

Seventeen different Bears have recorded at least a half-sack in 2020-21, and MSU's 24.0 are the third-most in the country. The Bears' 3.43 sacks per game rank 13th in the FCS.

Defensive end Isaiah Sayles (3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss) and defensive end Kevin Ellis (6.0 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss) have done the brunt of the damage, but seven Bears have 3.0 or more. SIU has allowed only eight sacks all season and is expected to get starting right guard Matt Chmielewski back after he missed the SDSU game. The Salukis will be without starting right tackle Lucas Davis for the first half Saturday, as Davis was ejected from last weekend's game for targeting.