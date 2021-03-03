Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Horrid history at YSU, a streak snapped, and Farley's mark

A look at SIU's horrid history at Youngstown State, a streak snapped, and a look at the Penguins' two signal-callers, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
First Down: SIU aims for rare YSU road win
The stars seem aligned for a big Saluki road win at Youngstown State, but SIU hasn't won at Stambaugh Stadium since 2012 despite some close calls.
The Salukis had lost three in a row to the Penguins before Javon Williams Jr. became the first player in program history to run for a touchdown, pass for a touchdown, and catch a touchdown pass in October 2019. YSU was ranked 18th that year.
In 2012, the Penguins were 15th in the country, and the Salukis went over to Youngstown, Ohio, and beat them 38-21 on the heels of not one, not two, but three special teams/defensive touchdowns. Courtney Richmond recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for one score, and in the fourth quarter, Tyler Williamson, SIU's all-time leader in forced fumbles with eight, recovered a fumble in the end zone for another six points. Anthony Thompson, who competed in the CFL for a few years, then returned a Kurt Hess pass 100 yards with nine seconds to play for another defensive touchdown.
Still, SIU coach Nick Hill knows his team's No. 11 ranking will not score any touchdowns this Saturday when the Salukis (2-1, 1-1 MVFC) take on YSU (0-2, 0-2).
"In 2018, we were pretty banged up, and we went up there and we got beat by 40 points," Hill said. "The year after that, it was like a stepping stone, and last year, in 2019, we felt like we had a pretty good team and we battled 'em close, and then this year we were able to get 'em. It's a process, and I'm happy that the guys and the staff in this program continue to stay committed to doing things the right way."
YSU is 17-13-1 lifetime against SIU, and 10-5 against the Salukis in Youngstown.
Second Down: YSU's director of personnel banned from sidelines
YSU director of player personnel Tim Johnson will not be permitted on the sidelines for the remainder of the spring football season, Youngstown State and the MVFC announced on Monday. Johnson was seen on video apparently tripping a Northern Iowa player as they came out of bounds onto the Penguins' sideline during last week's 21-0 Panther victory.
"I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what occurred on Saturday," Johnson said in a statement posted on YSU's website. "As a member of the YSU football staff, my actions are held in high regard and that should have never occurred. Again, I deeply apologize to all who have been impacted by my actions."
A former All-American for the Penguins, Johnson is in his first season as a member of new coach Doug Phillips' staff.
Third Down: A streak snapped
North Dakota State had won 39 games in a row, an FCS record, before SIU beat the formerly-top-ranked Bison 38-14 at Saluki Stadium on Saturday. It was SIU's second win over the No. 1 team in the nation in seven tries, and its first since beating Western Kentucky in 2005. It was the Bison's first loss as the No. 1 team in the country to an unranked opponent since Oct. 13, 2012, when Indiana State beat them 17-14.
Romeir Elliott and Javon Williams Jr. both rushed for two touchdowns, and MVFC offensive player of the week Nic Baker completed 17 of 23 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the win. He was sacked once and completed passes to five different receivers. SIU's defense held NDSU to 159 yards passing and 109 yards rushing on 21 attempts (5.2 yards a carry). The Bison got 63 of those 109 yards on one Jalen Bussey carry.
Fourth Down: That's a hundo
UNI coach Mark Farley, the winningest coach in MVFC history, captured his 100th league win last weekend against YSU, the most of any coach in league history.
Farley, a former Panther linebacker, is 160-84 overall at UNI and 100-46 in MVFC/Gateway Conference games. He is already UNI's all-time winningest coach, and was inducted into the UNI Hall of Fame in 2012. Farley won the Eddie Robinson Award in 2007 and has had seven 10-win seasons. He has also had two nine-win seasons, and took the Panthers to the national championship game in 2005, where they lost to Appalachian State 21-16.
No. 5 UNI (1-1, 1-1) hosts Illinois State (0-1, 0-1) Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
