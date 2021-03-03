Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Horrid history at YSU, a streak snapped, and Farley's mark

Still, SIU coach Nick Hill knows his team's No. 11 ranking will not score any touchdowns this Saturday when the Salukis (2-1, 1-1 MVFC) take on YSU (0-2, 0-2).

"In 2018, we were pretty banged up, and we went up there and we got beat by 40 points," Hill said. "The year after that, it was like a stepping stone, and last year, in 2019, we felt like we had a pretty good team and we battled 'em close, and then this year we were able to get 'em. It's a process, and I'm happy that the guys and the staff in this program continue to stay committed to doing things the right way."

YSU is 17-13-1 lifetime against SIU, and 10-5 against the Salukis in Youngstown.

Second Down: YSU's director of personnel banned from sidelines

YSU director of player personnel Tim Johnson will not be permitted on the sidelines for the remainder of the spring football season, Youngstown State and the MVFC announced on Monday. Johnson was seen on video apparently tripping a Northern Iowa player as they came out of bounds onto the Penguins' sideline during last week's 21-0 Panther victory.