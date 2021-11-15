Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Nick Hill looks back at 30th win, David Miller honored, and the final MVFC weekend

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, SIU coach Nick Hill looks back at his 30th career win, cornerback David Miller is honored, and the final weekend of the regular season.

First Down: Hill ties Towers with 30th win in 6th season

SIU got back on track Saturday at Indiana State, and helped Hill tie Dick Towers with his 30th career win. The No. 15/17 Salukis (7-3, 5-2 MVFC) rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two in their 47-21 win over the Sycamores (4-6, 2-5) at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind. It was SIU's third road win in five road games this season.

Hill, a former quarterback at SIU who led the Salukis to the FCS semifinals in 2007, moved to 30-35 overall and 18-27 in the league after the victory. Hill tied Towers (30-37-2 from 1967-73) for the sixth-most wins in Saluki history. The Du Quoin native will tie Glenn "Abe" Martin for fifth place with his next victory. Martin went 31-42-5 from 1939-49.

Hill recalled some of his longtime assistants who had been with him since he started, namely offensive line coach Trevor Olson and running backs coach Nate Griffin. Pat Poore, Hill's former quarterbacks coach when he played, joined his staff in his second season, 2017, as the tight ends/special teams coach.

"We've recruited well and given ourselves a chance to have a talented team to win, and really it's about their commitment," Hill said. "I think what gets lost sometimes, this group of seniors, fifth and sixth-year seniors, that, when I took the job, and I was 30 years old, and was going and trying to get these guys to come to a program that hadn't won in, really, seven or eight years. And then a couple years of not winning, and still believing in the vision and the offseason program, and the things, when it's not really the easiest thing to do. They've committed."

Second Down: Miller honored as MVFC defensive player of the week

Miller was named the league defensive player of the week Sunday night, after picking off two passes in Saturday's win at Indiana State.

The Columbus, Ohio native has played this season in place of injured All-American James Ceasar. Miller has three interceptions in the last two games. The transfer from Navy had four tackles in the win at Memorial Stadium and helped SIU limit the Sycamores to 291 yards. Most of those yards came in the fourth quarter after the Salukis built a 40-7 lead.

Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley (offensive), North Dakota punter Cade Peterson (special teams) and South Dakota wide receiver Jeremiah Webb (newcomer) were the other league players of the week.

Third Down: Lenoir's run toward 1,000 yards

As senior wide receiver Landon Lenoir moves up the career records list at SIU, he's also joined a chase for one of the most elusive records in school history. With one game left in the regular season and a possible playoff run, Lenoir has 820 receiving yards off 54 catches. His nine receiving touchdowns still lead the MVFC and are the most in Saluki history since former tight end MyCole Pruitt caught 13 in 2014.

If Lenoir can keep his current pace, or improve it, he could become just the second player in Saluki history to reach 1,000 in one season. Hall of Famer Cornell Craig is the only SIU receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season (he did it twice, in 1999 and 1997). Still ranked in the top 20, SIU and Lenoir have a good shot at a 12th game, or more, later this fall.

Lenoir currently ranks third in SIU history in receptions (197), receiving yardage (2,559) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (18). He had caught at least one pass in 29 straight games before getting shut out at Indiana State Saturday.

Fourth Down: Dakota matchups highlight final weekend slate

The final weekend of the regular season will be big across the country, and in the MVFC it'll be no different. Fourth-ranked North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1) and 12th-ranked South Dakota State (7-3, 4-3) appear to be locks for the postseason no matter what happens Saturday, but they'll both be involved in matchups that could determine the field and the seeding.

SDSU hosts North Dakota (5-5, 3-4) at 3 p.m. (ESPN+), and NDSU hosts No. 16 South Dakota (7-3, 5-2) at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+). The Fighting Hawks and Coyotes haven't given up hope of earning an at-large playoff berth. A road win by UND at SDSU could get the Fighting Hawks in the conversation. A road win at NDSU, which could be a top-eight seed, could get the Coyotes into the field if they're not in already. USD lost by three at Kansas, an FBS opponent, won on the road at Cal Poly, won at Northern Iowa, and beat SDSU on a Hail Mary 23-20 Saturday at home.

SIU knows it has to win Saturday to get into the field, for sure. A home loss to 2-7 Youngstown State could keep the Salukis home, even with a 7-4 record. SIU's only win over a current top-25 team is at SDSU.

