Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Saluki Nation sticking together, new secondary playing big, and SDSU's milestone win

SIU coach Nick Hill commends the spring sports' strong starts, how the new secondary stacks up nationally, and South Dakota State's milestone victory, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, tune in to the Saluki Football 4-Down Territory every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m. or a little bit after during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $3 for the first three months, and digital and print packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!
First Down: Saluki Nation sticks together
Hill, a former Saluki quarterback who played during what's considered the golden age of SIU sports in the late 2000s, commended the spring sports' strong starts at his weekly press conference. The softball team moved to 14-0 this season after winning five games at the Saluki Invitational over the weekend and received votes in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll. The Salukis' 23-game winning streak dating back to last season was tied for the longest active streak in the country with top-ranked Oklahoma as of Tuesday. The baseball team, ranked 25th by Collegiate Baseball this week, moved to 11-0 with an 8-3 win over UT-Martin Sunday.
"What makes this place special is we're all pretty tight. Most of us, besides baseball, are in the same building, so we get to see 'em go to work," Hill said. "Nobody does a better job than (softball coach) Kerri (Blaylock) and her staff. It's just been awesome to see those guys, and (baseball coach) Lance (Rhodes), off to such a great start. It's fun to see. It's fun to be a part of Saluki Nation right now."
Hill and his squad (3-1, 2-1 MVFC) has certainly done its part, toppling previously top-ranked North Dakota State and earning national team of the week honors from Stats Perform and airtime on ESPN. The Salukis moved up to a tie for 10th place in Monday's Stats Perform top 25 poll.
Hill also commended the SIU men's basketball team for its season. The Salukis finished 12-14 in coach Bryan Mullins' second season after falling to No. 20/22 Loyola at the MVC Tournament in St. Louis. SIU battled injuries most of the season, losing starting 5 man J.D. Muila before the season, leading scorer Marcus Domask 10 games in, and starting point guard Lance Jones in its opening-round victory over Bradley at the conference tournament.
Second Down: Secondary to no one
Even without starting safety Aaron Maddox, a transfer from Colorado who could return this weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery last fall, SIU's new secondary has been one of the best in the FCS through four games. The Salukis have allowed an average of 106 yards a game through the air in 2020-21, the fewest in the MVFC and the fifth-fewest in the FCS.
SIU has allowed five passing touchdowns all season and are second in the Valley in passing efficiency defense (104.8). Fourth-ranked Northern Iowa (2-1, 2-1) is right behind them in pass defense, allowing an average of 109 yards through the air, and third in passing efficiency defense (108.1). Notably, SIU features the league's second-leading rusher (Romeir Elliott), the second-most efficient passer in the league (quarterback Nic Baker) and the leading receiver in the league, in terms of yards per game (Avante Cox).
Third Down: SDSU's milestone victory
Eighth-ranked South Dakota State (2-1, 2-1) won its 100th game since joining the MVFC in 2008 with Saturday's 45-10 victory over Western Illinois. SDSU moved to 100-55 since joining the league, including a 68-31 mark in conference games. SDSU is the only MVFC member to finish .500 or better in the league 12 years in a row, outside of newcomer North Dakota (3-0, 3-0), which moved up to third in the country Monday.
SDSU hosts Youngstown State (0-3, 0-3) Saturday at 2 p.m. on Midco Sports Network and ESPN+. The Jackrabbits come to Saluki Stadium next weekend, March 20, at noon.
Fourth Down: Salukis move up to tie for 10th
SIU moved up a spot into a tie for 10th place in Monday's Stats Perform top 25 poll. The Salukis got 652 points from a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries to tie Jacksonville State (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) for 10th place. SIU was 11th last week and moved up a spot, technically. Jacksonville State beat Tennessee State 38-16 on the road.
North Dakota moved up a spot to No. 3 after knocking off previous No. 20 South Dakota 21-10. Northern Iowa fell one spot to No. 4 after defeating then-No. 15 Illinois State 20-10.
North Dakota State (3-1, 2-1) was fifth, South Dakota State was eighth, South Dakota (1-1, 1-1) fell to 21, and Illinois State (0-2, 0-2) fell to 22. The MVFC matched its all-time high for the second straight week with seven ranked teams, including five in the top 10.
The Salukis were eighth in the latest Massey Ratings and Sagarin Rankings, two analytical tools the NCAA selection committee may look at when evaluating teams' strength for the postseason. The MVFC was the top-ranked FCS league in the country. The first FCS coaches poll of the spring is expected next week.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman