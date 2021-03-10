Saluki Football 4-Down Territory: Saluki Nation sticking together, new secondary playing big, and SDSU's milestone win

"What makes this place special is we're all pretty tight. Most of us, besides baseball, are in the same building, so we get to see 'em go to work," Hill said. "Nobody does a better job than (softball coach) Kerri (Blaylock) and her staff. It's just been awesome to see those guys, and (baseball coach) Lance (Rhodes), off to such a great start. It's fun to see. It's fun to be a part of Saluki Nation right now."

Hill and his squad (3-1, 2-1 MVFC) has certainly done its part, toppling previously top-ranked North Dakota State and earning national team of the week honors from Stats Perform and airtime on ESPN. The Salukis moved up to a tie for 10th place in Monday's Stats Perform top 25 poll.

Hill also commended the SIU men's basketball team for its season. The Salukis finished 12-14 in coach Bryan Mullins' second season after falling to No. 20/22 Loyola at the MVC Tournament in St. Louis. SIU battled injuries most of the season, losing starting 5 man J.D. Muila before the season, leading scorer Marcus Domask 10 games in, and starting point guard Lance Jones in its opening-round victory over Bradley at the conference tournament.

Second Down: Secondary to no one