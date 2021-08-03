Saluki Football | 5 burning questions for training camp

Here are five burning questions for training camp, as SIU prepares for its opener at Southeast Missouri State Sept. 2:

No. 1 — How do the Salukis build off their big spring season?

By starting on time, doing their best to stay healthy, and shooting for the moon. The spring's breakthrough season included five wins over top-25 teams, three running backs that averaged four yards a carry or more, and nearly the program's first 1,000-yard receiver since Cornell Craig in 1999. SIU can't get complacent if it wants to make the playoffs the norm and start filling up Saluki Stadium.

Running backs Javon Williams Jr. (532 yards rushing, 7 TDs, 4.4 yards per carry), Romeir Elliott (492 yards, 4 TDs, 4 ypc.) and Justin Strong (408 yards, 2 TDs, 5.1 ypc.) are all back, along with four starters on the offensive line. Quarterback Stone Labanowitz made some magic when he came in for the injured Karé Lyles and Nic Baker, and gave new meaning to The Throw with his last-second touchdown toss at third-ranked Weber State in the playoffs. Ten starters are back on offense, and 10 are back on defense.

No. 2 — What is the next step for Labanowitz?