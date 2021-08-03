Saluki Football | 5 burning questions for training camp

CARBONDALE — Just over three months after its 2021 spring season ended, SIU's football team is heading back out on the field to prepare for the fall version.
The Salukis open training camp, 25 practices in 29 days, Wednesday morning after reaching the postseason for the first time in 12 years. Twenty-one starters return off SIU's 6-4 club that made it all the way to the FCS quarterfinals at South Dakota State, not to mention two more in specialists Nico Gualdoni (kicker) and Jack Colquhoun (punter). With 16 sixth-year seniors, more than coach Nick Hill will probably ever have again, the team may have the experience and hunger to make another run in the playoffs under the most difficult of terms.
In addition to the three-month break between seasons (Division I football teams typically get about seven months), COVID-19's new delta variant is raging in the Midwest and threatening the 11-game fall campaign.
"We still had an outstanding summer and took advantage of the time that we get with them, but I also feel like it was the first summer where I felt like I didn't have to see every workout and doing those things," Hill said. "Those guys, if I didn't show up for a day in training camp, I 100% believe those guys would keep rolling. Those guys would know what's expected and how we should go about doing this practice, this meeting, what's expected, how should the younger guys act. We've had guys that have been captains now for three and four years."
Here are five burning questions for training camp, as SIU prepares for its opener at Southeast Missouri State Sept. 2:
No. 1 — How do the Salukis build off their big spring season?
By starting on time, doing their best to stay healthy, and shooting for the moon. The spring's breakthrough season included five wins over top-25 teams, three running backs that averaged four yards a carry or more, and nearly the program's first 1,000-yard receiver since Cornell Craig in 1999. SIU can't get complacent if it wants to make the playoffs the norm and start filling up Saluki Stadium.
Running backs Javon Williams Jr. (532 yards rushing, 7 TDs, 4.4 yards per carry), Romeir Elliott (492 yards, 4 TDs, 4 ypc.) and Justin Strong (408 yards, 2 TDs, 5.1 ypc.) are all back, along with four starters on the offensive line. Quarterback Stone Labanowitz made some magic when he came in for the injured Karé Lyles and Nic Baker, and gave new meaning to The Throw with his last-second touchdown toss at third-ranked Weber State in the playoffs. Ten starters are back on offense, and 10 are back on defense.
No. 2 — What is the next step for Labanowitz?
Labanowitz's first step this year is to hold off Baker for the starting job. The flashy righty from Stuart, Florida, led the team to a win at UMass in 2019 and helped the Salukis reach the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Baker led SIU to, arguably, its biggest win of the season, over top-ranked North Dakota State, ending the Bison's FCS-record 39-game winning streak.
Labanowitz's next step is to firmly take the reins of the offense, stay efficient, and take some time to help prepare the other six signal-callers should disaster strike. He threw for 1,241 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games last season. After using three different starting quarterbacks in the spring, Hill said all seven of his quarterbacks need to stay ready.
"We got seven quarterbacks in camp, and that's hard. With the rules, there are no two-a-days, so, reps are hard to come by, but Nic played at a super-high level," Hill said. "And Nic's gotta keep that confidence that he's the guy. He beat North Dakota State. Beat Youngstown State. Was completing the ball, and playing at a super-high level, completing a high percentage. Those guys have a great relationships. We've got a couple quarterbacks that have proven they can beat top-five teams."
No. 3 — Who will be SIU's new right guard?
The biggest two losses for the Salukis were cornerback Jonathan Thompson going to Boston College and right guard Matt Chmielewski not coming back. SIU returns P.J. Jules, All-American James Ceasar, Chance Bush, and some promising underclassmen at corner, but right guard is one of the biggest question marks of camp. Chmielewski started seven games in 2020-21 and 16 in his career.
Newcomer Sam Neuman, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound transfer from Trinity Valley Community College that was an NJCAA second team All-American, could challenge for the spot. Third-year freshman Chase Evans started the two playoff games at right guard, and junior Nathaniel Pierre could also join the group.
No. 4 — How much will the new additions help the D-line?
At the end of the year, SIU moved defensive end Jordan Berner inside because of injuries to Jajuan Blankenship and Tylan Driver. Berner, one of those 16 super seniors in their sixth years, will probably move back outside. The Salukis added some big-time players to their defensive front four, including Miami (Ohio) transfer Richie Hagarty, Central Missouri transfer Dante Cleveland, UT-Martin transfer Kameron Bowdry and Kevin Glajchen, a senior tackle from San Diego that was the Pioneer League Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.
In the Missouri Valley Football Conference, depth on the D-line will be essential to the SIU defense every year, Hill said. The Salukis allowed 170 points last season, second-worst in the league, and gave up more than 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground.
"That position, you're just not going to have a good team if you're not stout, and strong, and have difference-makers at that position," Hill said. "That just sets the tone on the defensive side of the ball, and you gotta have depth. You got four that can play. You really need eight that can go each game, honestly. It's a position where you're not playing every snap. You can't do that. You can't be a D-tackle and take 78 snaps in a row."
No. 5 — What will be the best position battle?
Right guard, defensive tackle alongside Keenan Agnew, and cornerback may be the best three. Labanowitz will almost surely be the starting quarterback, but if he plays poorly during camp and Baker plays better, the Rochester star did start the year ahead of him in 2020-21. Consensus All-American Avante Cox and Landon Lenoir are staples at wide receiver, and Williams, Elliott and Strong give SIU a great starting trio at running back.
The Salukis also return All-American safety Qua Brown and all seven of their top tacklers from last season, namely, linebackers Bryson Strong (72 stops), Bryce Notree (63) and Makel Calhoun (33).
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman