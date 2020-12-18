Saluki Football adds 2 quarterbacks, linebacker to 2021 class

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team announced three additions to its 2021 recruiting class on Friday, two of them college transfers.

Zach Burrola, a sophomore linebacker from Riverside (California) City College, quarterback Stone Norton from Florida International, and freshman quarterback Jakob Foss joined the Salukis for the 2021 season. SIU signed 16 players, 14 of them high school standouts, on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Burrola, a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker from Las Vegas had 56 tackles for the 13-0 California Community College Athletic Association champions. Burrola had 13.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception last season. A first team all-state pick at Redlands High School, he had 398 tackles, 28.0 tackles for loss and 22.0 sacks as a prep.