Saluki Football adds 2 quarterbacks, linebacker to 2021 class

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team announced three additions to its 2021 recruiting class on Friday, two of them college transfers.
Zach Burrola, a sophomore linebacker from Riverside (California) City College, quarterback Stone Norton from Florida International, and freshman quarterback Jakob Foss joined the Salukis for the 2021 season. SIU signed 16 players, 14 of them high school standouts, on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
Burrola, a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker from Las Vegas had 56 tackles for the 13-0 California Community College Athletic Association champions. Burrola had 13.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception last season. A first team all-state pick at Redlands High School, he had 398 tackles, 28.0 tackles for loss and 22.0 sacks as a prep.
Norton, a 6-3, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Nashville, Tennessee, will join a quarterback room that will feature Stone Labanowitz, Nic Baker, Jaylen DeVries and Zach Zebrowski next fall. The Mr. Football in Tennessee in 2018, Norton completed 25 of 52 passes for 252 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in five games with FIU this fall. A three-star recruit by 247sports.com coming out of Davidson Academy, he finished his prep career with nearly 90 touchdowns and 8,000 passing yards. Norton helped Davidson win a state title and had offers from Akron, Temple and UTSA before signing with FIU.
Foss will also join the quarterback room next fall after three years of varsity football at Grissom High School in Alabama. Foss led Grissom to its first winning season in 18 years and its first playoff appearance in 16 years this year. Ranked the 55th-best pro-style quarterback in the country, he threw for more 3,600 yards and 31 touchdowns.
No. 24 SIU (1-0) opens what is believed to be its first spring season in February against No. 5 South Dakota State.
