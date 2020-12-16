Saluki Football adds 2 transfers, 13 prep standouts in early 2021 class

CARBONDALE — An already strong defensive backfield for SIU's football team got even deeper Wednesday, as the Salukis added 12 players on the first day of the early signing period.

James Ceasar, who played cornerback and safety for the Salukis from 2016-18 before transferring to Division II Ferris State (Michigan), will return to SIU for his final season. Ceasar was one of two transfers the Salukis signed in the opening hours of the early signing period, along with 13 high school standouts Wednesday morning. Jacquez Sloan, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound wide receiver from Western Kentucky, was the other transfer. Ceasar and Sloan will both be eligible to compete for SIU this spring, and next fall, in the fall 2021 season.

Qua Brown, SIU's starting safety last season who elected to put his name in the transfer portal earlier this year, announced in November he would also be returning to the Salukis. SIU started Colorado transfer Aaron Maddox and senior Joe Patterson at safety against SEMO. Senior Jonathan Thompson and sophomore P.J. Jules started at corner. Sophomore Clayton Bush, a transfer from Western Kentucky, also played some safety against the Redhawks and picked off a pass in the red zone. SIU also added Roderick Campbell, a transfer from Northwestern, after the 2019 season.