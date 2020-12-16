Saluki Football adds 2 transfers, 14 prep standouts in early 2021 class

CARBONDALE — An already strong defensive backfield for SIU's football team got even deeper on the first day of the early signing period, as the Salukis added a familiar face as one of 16 players Wednesday.
James Ceasar, who played cornerback and safety for the Salukis from 2016-18 before transferring to Division II Ferris State (Michigan), will return to SIU for his final season. Ceasar, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound safety from Detroit, was one of two transfers the Salukis signed, along with 14 high school standouts. Jacquez Sloan, a 5-9, 165-pound wide receiver from Western Kentucky, was the other transfer. Ceasar and Sloan will both be eligible to compete for SIU next spring and in the fall 2021 campaign.
"James was here, started a lot of games for us in the secondary, at corner and at safety," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Battled some injuries while he was here, transferred out, got his undergraduate degree, played excellent last year at his previous school, and an opportunity came where he could grad transfer back here, and I'm super excited about James. James has been a part of this family since Day 1 when we recruited him out of Detroit. He's an outstanding kid, has grown into a great young man. James is a player. He's a high-level player."
Qua Brown, SIU's starting safety last season who elected to put his name in the transfer portal earlier this year, announced in November he would also be returning to the Salukis. SIU started Colorado transfer Aaron Maddox and senior Joe Patterson at safety against Southeast Missouri State in its only game of the fall. Senior Jonathan Thompson and sophomore P.J. Jules started at corner. Sophomore Clayton Bush, a transfer from Western Kentucky, also played some safety against the Redhawks and picked off a pass in the red zone. SIU also added Roderick Campbell, a transfer from Northwestern, after the 2019 season.
Ceasar was the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Back of the Year for the 12-1 Bulldogs in 2019. Ceasar picked off six passes, broke up seven, and had 31 tackles in 11 games for the national semifinalists. Ferris State was undefeated until it was upended by another former Saluki, quarterback Austin Reed, and West Florida, which went on to win the national championship. Ceasar played in 25 games his first three years at SIU, starting his last four in 2018 at cornerback before a season-ending injury.
Sloan played in 31 games for the Hilltoppers at wide receiver, running back and kick returner. He caught 77 passes for 974 yards and three touchdowns. Sloan appeared in all 13 games during the 2019 season and racked up a career-high 628 all-purpose yards, with 297 receiving, 80 rushing and 251 on kickoff returns. He entered the transfer portal prior to the fall 2020 season.
"He's a kid that's explosive. He's a playmaker," Hill said. "He's a kid that needs the ball in his hands to make plays, and he did that. He proved that at Western Kentucky, in the Sun Belt, so, he's a kid that's coming here with a lot of experience. He's played for three seasons. He'll have the spring season and the fall season for us to play here, so, we're excited to get him in this offense."
SIU also added three-star defensive back Leviticus McAffee from Tampa Bay, Florida, tight end Aidan Quinn, a three-time state champion in Tennessee, and Highland High School offensive lineman Sam Buck, a three-year starter that was named to the 2020 preseason All-Metro offense by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. McAffee (6-2, 175), a three-star recruit by 247sports.com and Rivals.com, was an honorable mention Class 5A all-state pick as a junior after recording 30 tackles, seven interceptions and four pass breakups at Robinson High School. This year, he limited opposing wide receivers to just two catches for 50 yards, had 33 tackles and broke up three passes.
Quinn (6-1, 210) set school records for tackles (307), tackles for loss (84.0) and touchdown receptions (27) at Davidson Academy, which won its third straight state title in December with a 13-0 run through Division II Class A in Tennessee. Buck (6-3, 295), a three-year starter at Highland, helped his team reach the Class 5A state quarterfinals last season. He earned first team all-conference honors on both sides of the ball as a sophomore and junior.
The 24th-ranked Salukis (1-0 in 2020-21) beat No. 25 SEMO 20-17 in October in their only game of the fall. The will play what is believed to be their first spring season in February 2021, when they open an eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule at home against No. 5 South Dakota State Feb. 20.
