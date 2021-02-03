Saluki Football adds depth to defensive line, defensive backfield

CARBONDALE — The SIU football program added six more players to its 2020-21 signing class on Wednesday, bringing the total to 25 players for the next two seasons. The Salukis open their first spring season Feb. 20 at North Dakota, as part of an eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule, and plan to play a full fall season later this year.

"We're excited to add these guys. Just like I said during the first signing day, we're always looking for ways to improve our roster and recruiting never stops," SIU coach Nick Hill said in a news release Wednesday. "We're happy to add these six guys to our roster. Five of them are here right now and are practicing. A few of them are eligible to play this spring season. It's been good to get them here and get them ingrained into the culture, the program and out there practicing. We're excited to have all these guys join us and we all think they bring something to our team."