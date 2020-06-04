Saluki Football adds transfer SS, DE

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team added two players for the 2020 season on Wednesday, Western Kentucky defensive back Clayton Bush and Iowa Western Community College defensive end Ben Sorenson.
Bush will have three years to play beginning this fall, while Sorenson will be a junior for the Salukis. SIU returns six starters on defense from last year's 7-5 squad, including senior ends Jordan Berner and Anthony Knighton. Junior defensive tackle Keenan Agnew started five games and junior Raquan Lindsey started four. Senior safety Qua Brown, last year's leading tackler, is the only returning starter in the secondary. Senior cornerback Jonathan Thompson started the last four games.
Bush, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back from Bowling Green, Kentucky, had four tackles in 13 games last year as a true freshman for the Hilltoppers. He was also the team's top punt returner, with three yards on seven attempts for the 9-4 squad. Bush was the first recruit for former coach Mike Sanford Jr. in the 2019 class after helping South Warren (Kentucky) High School to the Class 5A state championship in 2018.
Mike Sanford Jr., the son of the former Indiana State coach, was fired after his second season in 2018. New coach Tyson Helton, a former offensive coordinator at WKU who was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Tennessee before taking over, led the Hilltoppers to a 9-4 mark. Helton was named Conference USA Coach of the Year after the turnaround.
Bush caught 29 passes for 619 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior for the 15-0 squad. He intercepted seven passes and made 58 tackles on defense. An all-state first team pick by the Louisville Courier-Journal, Bush was picked to compete in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game. He chose WKU over offers from South Carolina, South Florida, Middle Tennessee, Miami (Ohio), Marshall, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Appalachian State, Tulane, Troy and UAB.
Sorenson, a 6-3, 223-pound defensive end from Neola, Iowa, had 39 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 9.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles last year for the 9-3 Reivers. He had at least a half-tackle for loss in eight of the team's 12 games and should add depth to the defensive line. Sorenson is the third transfer defensive linemen in the 2020 class. SIU signed sophomore tackle Devin Love from Monroe College in New York and sophomore end Jacob Poetzl, an honorable mention NJCAA All-American, earlier.
Sorenson had 9.0 tackles in a win at Dodge City Community College with one sack. He had three tackles and two sacks in a win at Fort Scott Community College.
