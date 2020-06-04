Saluki Football adds transfer SS, DE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team added two players for the 2020 season on Wednesday, Western Kentucky defensive back Clayton Bush and Iowa Western Community College defensive end Ben Sorenson.

Bush will have three years to play beginning this fall, while Sorenson will be a junior for the Salukis. SIU returns six starters on defense from last year's 7-5 squad, including senior ends Jordan Berner and Anthony Knighton. Junior defensive tackle Keenan Agnew started five games and junior Raquan Lindsey started four. Senior safety Qua Brown, last year's leading tackler, is the only returning starter in the secondary. Senior cornerback Jonathan Thompson started the last four games.

Bush, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back from Bowling Green, Kentucky, had four tackles in 13 games last year as a true freshman for the Hilltoppers. He was also the team's top punt returner, with three yards on seven attempts for the 9-4 squad. Bush was the first recruit for former coach Mike Sanford Jr. in the 2019 class after helping South Warren (Kentucky) High School to the Class 5A state championship in 2018.