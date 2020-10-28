Saluki Football | Calhoun looking forward to first pick

CARBONDALE — A 6-foot-2 safety at Pinellas Park (Florida) High School, Makel Calhoun doubled as a deep threat wide receiver.
He caught five touchdown passes during his career, but made his mark on defense, snaring 111 tackles as a senior and blocking four field goal attempts. That's one of the reasons the SIU outside linebacker is working hard for his first collegiate interception.
"I miss scoring a lot," said Calhoun, who had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2019 with 11.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 7.0 sacks. "But it doesn't mean I can't score on defense. If I get an interception, I'm trying to take that thing all the way back to the house."
A Saluki hasn't returned an interception for a touchdown since safety Michael Elbert took one back 55 yards at Missouri State Oct. 27, 2018. Calhoun and his crew will get their only chance this fall to score on defense Friday night against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State, which is expected to start a new quarterback, Nebraska transfer Andrew Bunch.
Calhoun, 21, is one of four returning starters on defense for No. 24 SIU, as linebacker Cody Crider is out after tearing his ACL for the fourth time and safety Qua Brown elected to transfer. Junior Bryson Strong, a former Belleville Althoff High School standout who started the last seven games of the season last year, and fifth-year senior Bryce Notree are slated to start next to Calhoun in the middle of the Saluki defense. Junior Aaron Maddox, a transfer from Colorado, and senior Joe Patterson are expected to start at safety in place of Brown and Jeremy Chinn, who is now starting for the Carolina Panthers.
Calhoun earned his first half-sack in the Salukis' loss at Arkansas State, sandwiching the Red Wolves' quarterback with Anthony Knighton. He made his first collegiate start two weeks later, in SIU's Missouri Valley Football Conference opener at No. 3 South Dakota State.
A year after earning 19 tackles in 11 games, Calhoun finished with 45 stops, fifth-most on the team, in 12 games. He had 27 solo tackles after coaches were able to give him a fighting chance, he said.
"I guess I just took a year to realize my position on the defense. I'm an energy guy. I play at a high-energy level, as well as my entire defense," Calhoun said. "Coach (Jason Petrino) pretty much just brought it out of me. He told me he was looking for 11 tough guys that could run, and 11 guys that were ready to play ball, and I was ready to play ball."
Petrino, SIU's second-year defensive coordinator, said a second year of experience really helped Calhoun take off.
"Another guy that's mobile, and multiple," he said. "You put the film on from a year ago, he was very productive in the plays that he was out there, and I think he has a really great grasp of our defense. That's another guy where we can say 'Hey, this is what you do on this blitz, this is what you do in this defense, in this coverage,' but now he's seeing the whole picture. 'How do I respond to the whole picture?' He can anticipate movements, whether it's motions or anything like that, and be ready for his next call instead of processing and overthinking it."
Calhoun will likely live close to the box against the Redhawks early. SEMO rushed for 281 yards and five touchdowns last year against the Salukis, winning 44-26 in Cape Girardeau in what was a game of runs. Up 7-0 after the first of what turned out to be 17 rushing touchdowns for Javon Williams Jr., SIU was on the verge of a 14-0 lead when quarterback Stone Labanowitz was intercepted in the red zone late in the first quarter. SEMO scored 14 straight points in the last five minutes of the half to take a 20-14 halftime lead, and pulled away with 17 unanswered points in the third quarter.
The Redhawks return four starters on their offensive line, as well as their top-two rushers from last year's playoff team that won nine games. SEMO will be highly motivated for its only game of the fall, as a victory will give coach Tom Matukewicz his 34th win there, the most of anyone since the Redhawks moved to Division I. Matukewicz, a former Saluki assistant coach under Jerry Kill, is 3-3 against SIU with the Redhawks.
SEMO has won the last two meetings against SIU and leads the series 42-37-8. The Salukis are ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2011 and have won 10 of the last 14 games against the Redhawks.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!