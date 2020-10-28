Saluki Football | Calhoun looking forward to first pick

"I guess I just took a year to realize my position on the defense. I'm an energy guy. I play at a high-energy level, as well as my entire defense," Calhoun said. "Coach (Jason Petrino) pretty much just brought it out of me. He told me he was looking for 11 tough guys that could run, and 11 guys that were ready to play ball, and I was ready to play ball."

"Another guy that's mobile, and multiple," he said. "You put the film on from a year ago, he was very productive in the plays that he was out there, and I think he has a really great grasp of our defense. That's another guy where we can say 'Hey, this is what you do on this blitz, this is what you do in this defense, in this coverage,' but now he's seeing the whole picture. 'How do I respond to the whole picture?' He can anticipate movements, whether it's motions or anything like that, and be ready for his next call instead of processing and overthinking it."