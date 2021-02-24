Saluki Football | Choosing football was not easy for Giegling

CARBONDALE — Things certainly worked out for Luke Giegling on the gridiron — the junior linebacker has started 11 games in his first two seasons and made the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team in 2018 — but leaving baseball was not easy.
Giegling was a catcher most of his life, and played football and baseball his first two years at St. John Vianney High School in St. Louis. He played first base and designated hitter his sophomore year, then, turned his attention to football full-time as a junior. He still remembers the day he had to tell his dad, Matt, a former Saluki who played on their last Missouri Valley Conference championship club in 1990, that he was hanging up his glove and bat.
"I could tell he was disappointed because he would have wanted me to keep playing baseball," said Giegling, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound outside linebacker. "Looking back, I kind of wish I kept playing baseball, at least through high school, but, he's always been supportive of me. He supports me in everything I do, and I think he could kind of see it coming, that I was more of a football player than anything else."
So did everyone else. Giegling snared 166 tackles — that's not a misprint — to help Vianney win the Class 5 state championship in 2016. He won all the big awards his senior year, Class 5 Defensive Player of the Year from the Missouri Football Coaches Association, first team all-state, first team academic all-state. He finished his football career with 290 tackles, including 42.0 tackles for loss.
"Football was always that constant love," Giegling said. "I like the physicality of it. I like putting my hands on people. Come my junior year, I kind of gave up wrestling and baseball, because I was kind of starting to have shoulder issues back then, so I figured I'm just going to take care of my body and concentrate on the fall."
Northern Iowa and Illinois State were after him as much as SIU, but after he took his official visit to Carbondale, he called the other two schools and said he'd made up his mind.
He played in all 11 games as a redshirt freshman, starting seven after Cody Crider suffered a season-ending injury. His 52 stops were the third-most on the team. He intercepted a pass against Illinois State and had 2.0 sacks against South Dakota. He played behind Bryce Notree and Crider in 2019, competing in all 12 games with four starts. He had two sacks against Arkansas State, an FBS opponent, and got at least a half a sack against UT-Martin, South Dakota and Western Illinois. Giegling tore his labrum for the third time last fall, missing the game against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State and part of training camp this spring.
He recently got cleared to play, and is expected to play behind junior Makel Calhoun when the Salukis (1-1, 0-1 MVFC) try to rally from a debilitating loss at North Dakota (44-21) against No. 1 North Dakota State (2-0, 1-0) Saturday. The Bison have won an FCS-record 39 straight games, and eight of the last nine national championships.
Giegling gives SIU two players, essentially, because he's been able to learn the middle and outside positions even while he's been out. Middle linebacker Bryson Strong (three tackles against UND) and Notree (six) didn't hardly come out of the game against the Fighting Hawks, SIU coach Nick Hill said. Giegling said teammates like Strong and Notree drove him to come back, when he was rehabbing all by himself the last five months.
"If it wasn't for them, I probably wouldn't have come back from this third one," he said. "It's really just my teammates. I know they're there for me and I need to be there for them, so they're definitely a driving force to keep me going and keep me positive."
SIU linebackers coach Spencer Brown is glad to have Giegling back on the field, too.
"I tell him something once and he's, like, 'I got it,'" Brown said. "He's a very impressive player. He can play both the Mike and the Mac spot for us. And he's physical and can get in there. He's got a big body, 6-4, 240, and he makes himself felt there in the middle, whether it's a running back, tight end or offensive lineman. They're gonna know that Luke Giegling's coming through."
When you're off for 3-6 months because of an injury, it's easy to lose hope, Giegling said. Once he powered through the first few months, and got close to getting back on the field, it was an easy decision to put everything in to returning this spring. One his dad will be proud of.
"When you're on the sidelines you can sometimes feel like you're not doin' much, but I just try to keep a positive attitude," Giegling said. "When it comes to playing in the spring, at first, it was kind of weird. But we play spring ball every season. It's not really that different for us."
