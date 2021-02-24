Saluki Football | Choosing football was not easy for Giegling

Giegling gives SIU two players, essentially, because he's been able to learn the middle and outside positions even while he's been out. Middle linebacker Bryson Strong (three tackles against UND) and Notree (six) didn't hardly come out of the game against the Fighting Hawks, SIU coach Nick Hill said. Giegling said teammates like Strong and Notree drove him to come back, when he was rehabbing all by himself the last five months.

"If it wasn't for them, I probably wouldn't have come back from this third one," he said. "It's really just my teammates. I know they're there for me and I need to be there for them, so they're definitely a driving force to keep me going and keep me positive."

SIU linebackers coach Spencer Brown is glad to have Giegling back on the field, too.

"I tell him something once and he's, like, 'I got it,'" Brown said. "He's a very impressive player. He can play both the Mike and the Mac spot for us. And he's physical and can get in there. He's got a big body, 6-4, 240, and he makes himself felt there in the middle, whether it's a running back, tight end or offensive lineman. They're gonna know that Luke Giegling's coming through."