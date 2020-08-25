Saluki Football comes in 24th in STATS FCS preseason poll

CARBONDALE - SIU's football team came in 24th in the STATS Perform FCS preseason top 25 poll Tuesday, the program's first preseason ranking since 2011.
The Salukis, who, like many teams this fall, have postponed their season to the spring, may have a lot to look forward to. SIU returns seven starters on offense and five on defense, since safety Qua Brown has decided to enter the transfer portal. The Salukis also return punter Jack Colquhoun and kickers Nico Gualdoni and Griffin Cerra. Cerra started the first eight games of the season, and Gualdoni started the last four.
SIU was one of five teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the STATS preseason top 25, led by three-time defending national champion North Dakota State at No. 1. The Bison, who return Walter Payton Award winner Trey Lance at quarterback, were a unanimous pick to win a fourth straight national title. Northern Iowa was third, South Dakota State was fifth, and Illinois State was ninth.
Youngstown State, which has a new coach in Doug Phillips, received votes, as did league newcomer North Dakota.
The Salukis received 568 points from a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries to outpace No. 25 Southeast Missouri State (499 points). A first-place vote was worth 25 points, a second-place vote was worth 24, and so on down to No. 25. Monmouth, which won the Big South Conference title last year and finished 12th in the final rankings, was No. 23 with 577 points.
Notably, UT Martin, which was supposed to open with SIU this season before the coronavirus pandemic, also received votes.
SIU entered the national rankings for the first time in five years last season at No. 25 in the final week of the regular season. The Salukis, who were No. 25 in the FCS coaches poll, won five straight games for the first time in 10 years and had one of the FCS' three wins over an FBS team in 2019, defeating UMass Sept. 7.
