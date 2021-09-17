Saluki Football | Dayton at No. 8/9 SIU: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team is back home after defeating Southeast Missouri State on the road, and almost defeating Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The No. 8/9 Salukis (1-1), like Saturday night's opponent, Dayton (1-0), scored in spurts but struggled to sustain drives all game last weekend. Down 21-3 with 9:16 to go in the second quarter at Kansas State, SIU scored 20 straight points to take a two-point lead at the half. The Salukis were shut out in the second half, but left Manhattan, Kansas, feeling like they should have won the 31-23 decision.

Javon Williams Jr. rushed for two touchdowns and 46 yards on 12 carries, and the defense forced four turnovers. Cornerback P.J. Jules' 41-yard interception return for a touchdown was the first defensive touchdown for SIU since October 2018. Saluki coach Nick Hill hopes the team's effort against its annual FBS opponent does not turn out to be the highlight of the season.

"We want a team that is consistently getting better throughout the year," Hill said. "If we peak in Week 2 and we kind of sputter out, that's not what we're looking for. There's going to be some challenging things."

SIU is 1-0 against teams in the Pioneer Football League, a non-athletic scholarship league that features Drake, Dayton and Valparaiso, among others. The Salukis beat Drake 35-23 in 2000. SIU is 3-2-1 lifetime against Dayton, but all the games were before the Flyers joined the PFL.

Here are three things to watch in Saturday's game:

No. 1 — Blocking out the noise

In the last 10 days, SIU has made a change with its athletic director, put the women's soccer coach on administrative leave, and moved a compliance director to another department. The Salukis, and their fans, would love some good news, but the football players will be challenged to block out the outside noise.

SIU will be a heavy favorite to beat Dayton at home, and no one will care the reason if the Salukis aren't able to win Saturday. The home crowd should help, but SIU must find a way to focus 100% on the task at hand: beating a Flyers squad that beat Eastern Illinois last weekend and will improve a lot from its first game to its second. Safety Brandon Easterling is a preseason All-American, and even though Dayton is very young up front, it has talented skill players.

No. 2 — Saluki start

When you're the favorite, you have to play like it and take care of business early. SIU started quickly at Southeast Missouri State, scoring on its first offensive play, and had a big spurt at Kansas State in the second quarter.

Quarterback Jack Cook threw for a school-record 33 touchdowns in 2019, Dayton's last full season after opting out of the 2020-21 season. Running back Jake Chisholm is a threat running the ball and catching it out of the backfield, and the Flyers feature a veteran secondary. SIU can't let Dayton hang around all night.

The Salukis' front seven must take advantage of the Flyers' all-freshman offensive line, and get off the field. On offense, SIU must establish the run, control the clock, and overwhelm Dayton. The Salukis have five turnovers in their first two games, and can make it even tougher on the Flyers if they're able to take care of the football.

No. 3 — Special teams on both teams

SIU's defense did a great job limiting KSU's explosive plays off the run game — the Wildcats rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns, but their longest run of the game was 16 yards — and don't want to let Dayton break one off on special teams. Easterling had 45 yards off two punt returns against Eastern Illinois, with one going 29 yards. The Flyers returned their only kickoff return 12 yards.

SIU might not get many chances to return kickoffs. Dayton kicker Sam Webster put all four of his kickoffs against EIU into the end zone for a touchback. Webster made a 31-yard field goal but missed a 40-yard attempt.

The Salukis have been spotty on special teams in their first two games. They gave up 123 yards in kickoff returns at SEMO, missed one extra-point attempt and had a field goal attempt blocked. SIU also tried a fake extra-point attempt in both games, and failed both times. The Salukis tried a pitch to kicker Nico Gualdoni at SEMO (he was tackled from behind), and a pass at KSU. Quarterback Nic Baker didn't like his first look, and ended up running for his life before throwing it up for grabs near the goal line.

