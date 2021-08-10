Saluki Football | Evans takes early lead at right guard

CARBONDALE — The man filling the only hole in SIU's returning offense from last season grew up right outside Cincinnati and had more walk-on offers from Division I schools than scholarship versions.
Chase Evans had interest from the Bearcats and Ohio University, as well as a few Division II offers, before signing with the Salukis. The 6-foot-3, 277-pound freshman guard was pretty good on defense, too, leading William Mason High School in tackles and sacks as a senior. But when Matt Chmielewski went down in the regular-season finale against Southeastern Louisiana, SIU needed Evans on the O-line in its biggest game in 12 years, and he delivered.
"It was insane, actually," Evans said, recalling his second collegiate start in SIU's 34-31 playoff win at Weber State. "I played the week before, because Chimmy got hurt before that week, the next week he still wasn't good, so it really set in, and I was really excited. Locked in and ready to go. It was a lot of fun. It was a really good experience, for sure, and, got better this year."
Of all of SIU's options at right guard, Evans may be the best. Early on in training camp, the Salukis are moving pieces around to find their best five. ZeVeyon Furcron, a 6-2, 327-pound senior left guard that can squat 800 pounds, has worked out some at center, along with returning starter Calvin Francis Jr. (6-1, 328, Jr.). Furcron has started 41 career games, the second-most on the team, including the last 34. Francis started the first five games of the 2019 season at right guard and solidified himself at center last season, blocking for the offense that led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in yards, completion percentage, first downs and third-down conversion percentage.
Third-year freshman Jake Green played in nine of the 10 games last season, and offensive line coach Trevor Olson could also pull backup center Jimmy Wormsley up to starting guard.
"Chase started the two playoff games. Unfortunately, Chimmy got hurt there at the end again, so he was able to pick some experience up there and just keep going," Olson said. "I always tell my guys 'We gotta get good at the boring.' It's gonna be our nuts and bolts that carry us, and we'll always have some wrinkles here and there."
The Salukis return 22 starters off last season's 6-4 club that reached the FCS quarterfinals, 10 on each side of the ball. Wide receiver Avante Cox was a consensus All-American (selected by three different organizations or more) and running back Javon Williams Jr. was also a first team All-American. Quarterback Stone Labanowitz threw for 1,241 yards and eight touchdowns in just seven games. SIU rushed for 17 touchdowns and threw for 17 in the longest season in history, from August of 2020 all the way to May of this year.
Like Labanowitz, the third-string quarterback at the beginning of the season that led SIU to its first playoff berth since 2009, Saluki coach Nick Hill likes to go with experience first.
"In the playoffs, Chase started the playoffs, so he's got good experience," Hill said. "I think he's got a bright future. He's put on some weight. He's super athletic, and, so, we're excited about him. Right now it's his job to lose."
Evans plans on keeping it.
"I'm just trying to get better every day," he said. "One percent, that's what coach Olsen says and tries to hammer home. 'Just fix one thing every day, take something off the film' and try to fix that in practice that day. I've really tried to hone in on that, just get better myself, and these other dudes have been helpin' me develop as a right guard and helped me communicate."
