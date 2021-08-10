Saluki Football | Evans takes early lead at right guard

CARBONDALE — The man filling the only hole in SIU's returning offense from last season grew up right outside Cincinnati and had more walk-on offers from Division I schools than scholarship versions.

Chase Evans had interest from the Bearcats and Ohio University, as well as a few Division II offers, before signing with the Salukis. The 6-foot-3, 277-pound freshman guard was pretty good on defense, too, leading William Mason High School in tackles and sacks as a senior. But when Matt Chmielewski went down in the regular-season finale against Southeastern Louisiana, SIU needed Evans on the O-line in its biggest game in 12 years, and he delivered.

"It was insane, actually," Evans said, recalling his second collegiate start in SIU's 34-31 playoff win at Weber State. "I played the week before, because Chimmy got hurt before that week, the next week he still wasn't good, so it really set in, and I was really excited. Locked in and ready to go. It was a lot of fun. It was a really good experience, for sure, and, got better this year."