Saluki Football Four-Down Territory: SIU to honor Furcron's sister with helmet stickers

SIU is scheduled to play eight conference games in the spring, beginning Feb. 20 at home against No. 5 South Dakota State. SEMO is scheduled to play seven conference games in the spring, beginning Feb. 26 at home against Murray State.

Third Down: Petrino not surprised at Chinn's rookie success

Former Saluki defensive back Jeremy Chinn was taken with the last pick of the second round in the NFL draft for a reason. SIU defensive coordinator Jason Petrino, who used to coach him, has been as impressed with what Chinn does after the play as what he does before the whistle.

"Even after the play is over, Chinn's still moving," Petrino said. "You saw that on film last year. He's running back to the huddle, getting himself back on. He doesn't stop on the football field. He's always in a position to get himself ready for the next play, or he's making the play. So, that's been fun to watch and follow."

Chinn earned his first career NFL interception against, of course, the Chicago Bears, when the two played earlier this year. Chinn picked off Nick Foles, but the Bears (5-2) beat the Panthers (3-4) 23-16. Chinn is second on the Panthers in tackles, with 59 in seven starts as an outside linebacker. Thirty-two of those stops were solos. Chinn's 59 tackles rank 15th-best in the NFL.