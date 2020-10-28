Saluki Football Four-Down Territory: SIU to honor Furcron's sister with helmet stickers

The football game 39 days in the making is almost here. Even though you probably won't be able to see it in person — SIU has limited attendance to players' family members only — the Salukis and Southeast Missouri State are ready to kick it off Friday night at Saluki Stadium.
The 88th meeting between the two programs separated by about 45 miles is scheduled to air on KFVS-TV Channel 12 and ESPN3 outside of the local footprint, as well as the Saluki Radio Network. SIU and SEMO's only currently scheduled game for the fall is set for a 6 p.m. start.
To help get you ready for another episode of the longest-running series Saluki Football has, The Southern Illinoisan presents the Saluki Football Four-Down Territory, an online-only story that will appear every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m. at thesouthern.com during the season. It will take a break after this week, and return Monday, February 15, 2021, when SIU and the rest of the Missouri Valley Football Conference are scheduled to get ready for their return to the field.
First Down: SIU to honor Furcron's sister with helmet sticker
SIU will honor senior offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron's late sister, Zyane Williams, with a helmet sticker Friday night against the Redhawks. Furcron, a 6-foot-1, 320-pound lineman from Crest Hill, is a team captain and has started 24 straight games going into this season.
Williams died Sept. 17 in a single-vehicle car crash on Interstate 355 in Lockport Township. The 18-year-old was the only person in the car. Williams is one of Furcron's four siblings. He also lost his mother, Melody Murriel, in June 2019.
Furcron is expected to represent the Salukis at the coin flip Friday night, prior to the game. He was a second team all-conference pick last year and is one of three returning starters for SIU on the offensive line, along with right guard Matt Chmielewski and right tackle Beau Branyan. Branyan is moving to left tackle this season. Lucas Davis is slated to start at right tackle.
Second Down: Salukis, Redhawks cleared to play Friday
Some positive tests on SEMO's team pushed this game, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 23, back a week. The coronavirus will not push it back again, as both teams have told The Southern Illinoisan they will have enough players to compete Friday night.
SIU declined to reveal the results of its most recent tests, but a spokesman said Wednesday the team has had enough players test negative in order to play. A SEMO spokesperson also said Wednesday the Redhawks will be able to play. COVID-19 has delayed or canceled 37 Division I football games this fall, according to CBS Sports, with Wisconsin's game against Nebraska this weekend becoming No. 37. The Badgers paused football activities because of some positive cases, they announced Wednesday.
SIU is scheduled to play eight conference games in the spring, beginning Feb. 20 at home against No. 5 South Dakota State. SEMO is scheduled to play seven conference games in the spring, beginning Feb. 26 at home against Murray State.
Third Down: Petrino not surprised at Chinn's rookie success
Former Saluki defensive back Jeremy Chinn was taken with the last pick of the second round in the NFL draft for a reason. SIU defensive coordinator Jason Petrino, who used to coach him, has been as impressed with what Chinn does after the play as what he does before the whistle.
"Even after the play is over, Chinn's still moving," Petrino said. "You saw that on film last year. He's running back to the huddle, getting himself back on. He doesn't stop on the football field. He's always in a position to get himself ready for the next play, or he's making the play. So, that's been fun to watch and follow."
Chinn earned his first career NFL interception against, of course, the Chicago Bears, when the two played earlier this year. Chinn picked off Nick Foles, but the Bears (5-2) beat the Panthers (3-4) 23-16. Chinn is second on the Panthers in tackles, with 59 in seven starts as an outside linebacker. Thirty-two of those stops were solos. Chinn's 59 tackles rank 15th-best in the NFL.
Chinn is one of five former Salukis currently on NFL active rosters, along with Madre Harper (New York Giants), Craig James (Philadelphia), MyCole Pruitt (Tennessee) and Ryan Neal (Seattle). It is the most players in the NFL for SIU since 1987, according to research by Voice of the Salukis Mike Reis, when Tom Baugh (Kansas City), Fabray Collins (Minnesota), Sebron Spivey (Dallas), Terry Taylor (Seattle) and Ralph Van Dyke (Cleveland) were all in the league.
Carolina hosts Atlanta (1-6) Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. on FOX and NFL Network.
Fourth Down: Series notes for SIU and SEMO
SEMO leads the series against SIU 42-37-8, in a matchup that dates back to 1909, when the teams had to cross the Mississippi River by boat to play. The "War for the Wheel" awards a ship's wheel to the winner. SEMO has taken it home the last two years and has won more games in Carbondale than it has lost (22-18-4). ... SEMO hasn't beaten the Salukis three straight years since 2000-2002. ... SIU, ranked 24th in the preseason STATS top-25 poll, is ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2011. With SEMO No. 25, Friday night will be the first opener for the Salukis that involves both teams being ranked in at least one of the major polls.
