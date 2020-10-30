Saluki Football Four-Down Territory: SIU's deep backfield, carrying the MVFC flag and catching up with coordinators

Valley Football teams are scheduled to play eight-game league schedules beginning next spring. SIU opens its MVFC schedule Feb. 20 at home against No. 5 South Dakota State.

Fourth Down: Catching up with coordinators Petrino and Rolan

Defensive coordinator Jason Petrino and offensive coordinator Blake Rolan are both in their second years with the Salukis. The Southern Illinoisan caught up with both of them for a quick rundown of their squads going into the season opener.

Petrino returns only four starters after linebacker Cody Crider tore his ACL again and safety Qua Brown left the team, but has a lot of players that competed last season. Even though his new players didn't get a typical spring ball and typical fall practice, they got a lot of extra reps after SIU started, then quit for a few weeks, and had to delay tonight's game for one week because of some positive COVID-19 cases at SEMO.