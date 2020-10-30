Saluki Football Four-Down Territory: SIU's deep backfield, carrying the MVFC flag and catching up with coordinators

SIU had two 1,000-yard rushers for the first time in school history last season, with D.J. Davis earning 1,026 and Javon Williams Jr. running for 1,038. Both carried the ball over 160 times.
With Williams and Romeir Elliott back, along with some promising newcomers, the Salukis may have several runners with over 500 yards instead of 1,000 this year. Twenty-fourth-ranked SIU takes on No. 25 Southeast Missouri State tonight in the only game of the fall for both teams.
First Down: Variety could be Saluki backfield's greatest weapon
Williams, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound sophomore, averaged 6.4 yards a carry last season and scored 19 touchdowns (17 rushing), the most of anyone in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Elliott, a speedy 5-6, 190-pound sophomore, averaged 5.9 yards a carry on 81 attempts. Converted safety Justin Strong and freshman Pop Jones III, a former Army recruit, could give SIU a four-headed attack.
"Last year, with D.J. and Javon, we were probably the only team in the country with two 1,000-yard rushers. Romeir, I think, ended the season with about 500 yards rushing, missed a few games with a concussion, but, Romeir, and Justin Strong, and Pop (Jones III), have really done an outstanding job," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Really, they have. Bringing Justin Strong over from defense was a good move. Romeir is really just a true sophomore, but really has a lot of experience. He played in this game, and scored a touchdown in this game last year."
Strong was Belleville Althoff High School's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, but also played some running back for the Crusaders, rushing for 978 yards and 11 touchdowns on 76 carries. He and Jones, a 5-9, 203-pound freshman from Florida, could also have some touches against the Redhawks. The Salukis should be strong up front, with center Calvin Francis Jr. and guards ZeVeyon Furcron and Matt Chmielewski. Tackles Beau Branyan (11 starts) and Lucas Davis (two) both played a significant amount of time last season, too.
SEMO had a very difficult rushing attack to defend last season with Zion Curtis (684 yards, 5 rushing touchdowns), Geno Hess (575 yards, 6 touchdowns) and Mark Robinson (545 yards, 7 touchdowns).
Second Down: Who's new
SIU doesn't have any freshmen in its starting two-deep for tonight's game, but will have some new faces making an impact.
Kicker Jake Baumgarte, a Herrin native, is the only true freshmen in the entire two-deep, backing up starting kicker Nico Gualdoni. The only redshirt freshmen are backup right tackle Jake Green and backup left guard Chase Evans. Jerron Rollins, a 6-2, 198-pound receiver from the University of Cincinnati, and free safety Aaron Maddox, a 6-foot, 213-pound transfer from Colorado, are the Salukis' top newcomers.
Hill has also mentioned redshirt freshman Branson Combs, a wide receiver, and sophomore defensive back Tanner Corum as impact players. Jones, the freshman running back, could also make an impact this year. The Salukis also like sophomore defensive tackles Tylan Driver and Jacob Poetzl, sophomore safety Clayton Bush, a transfer from Western Kentucky, and senior cornerback Roderick Campbell, a transfer from Northwestern.
Here is a quick look at some new numbers for the Salukis:
(Old number, position, player, new number, position, player)
2 SS Jeremy Chinn;2 WR D'Ante' Cox
5 WR Je'Quan Burton;5 RB Justin Strong
9 RB D.J. Davis;9 RB Pop Jones III
13 TE Nigel Kilby;13 QB Jaylen DeVries
20 LB Makel Calhoun;8 LB Makel Calhoun
25 CB Madre Harper;25 CB Jay Welch
90 DT Malik Haynes;90 DT Peyton Reeves
Third Down: Carrying the MVFC flag
SIU will become the third team from the MVFC to take the field this fall tonight. Top-ranked North Dakota State, which is going for its fourth straight national championship, beat 11th-ranked Central Arkansas 39-28 Oct. 3 in its only game of the fall. Missouri State and new coach Bobby Petrino played three games this fall, but lost all of them. The Bears fell 48-0 at No. 5 Oklahoma, lost 27-20 at Central Arkansas Sept. 26, and dropped their only home game of the fall 33-24 to those same CAU Bears.
Valley Football went 27-19 against non-league opponents during the 2019 season. MVFC teams are a combined 30-6 against teams from the Ohio Valley Conference over the last six years. SEMO has beaten SIU the last two years in their annual "War for the Wheel," but hasn't won three straight against the Salukis since 2000-2002.
Valley Football teams are scheduled to play eight-game league schedules beginning next spring. SIU opens its MVFC schedule Feb. 20 at home against No. 5 South Dakota State.
Fourth Down: Catching up with coordinators Petrino and Rolan
Defensive coordinator Jason Petrino and offensive coordinator Blake Rolan are both in their second years with the Salukis. The Southern Illinoisan caught up with both of them for a quick rundown of their squads going into the season opener.
Petrino returns only four starters after linebacker Cody Crider tore his ACL again and safety Qua Brown left the team, but has a lot of players that competed last season. Even though his new players didn't get a typical spring ball and typical fall practice, they got a lot of extra reps after SIU started, then quit for a few weeks, and had to delay tonight's game for one week because of some positive COVID-19 cases at SEMO.
"That front seven, we've got a lot of guys that played a lot of football games, played a lot of snaps, and quality snaps. It's the back end where we have guys that are catching up a little bit," Petrino said. "Maybe this extra time has been good for them. Obviously, you don't get a normal spring, you don't get a normal summer, but, really these last three weeks we've been able to say 'Hey, we're playing a game,' it's kind of become a little more normal."
Rolan, who doubles as the Salukis' quarterbacks coach, has a similar room as last year with starter Karé Lyles and backups Nic Baker, Stone Labanowitz and Zach Zebrowski. SIU added one quarterback, DeVries, who is the nephew of Drake men's basketball coach Darian DeVries. Rolan has three returning starters on the offensive line, Lyles back under center, and two very physical receivers in Landon Lenoir and Avante Cox, who help open up some different things on the outside.
"No. 1, when you can deliver blows at those DBs, if you can punish those DBs, you become more open as a receiver, because now they just can't sit on routes," Rolan said. "They can't be locked in every play as a DB, because you're coming at 'em to hit 'em, so, when you're more physical as a receiver, you find yourself with more space and can create routes. It allows us to do things with our offense with formations, and moving guys around."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!