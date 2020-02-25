Saluki Football has plenty of leader candidates

Lyles, a fifth-year senior this fall, stepped in for the injured Stone Labanowitz in Week 3 against UT Martin and rallied the Salukis to a 28-14 victory. They trailed 14-0 when he came in and threw an interception on his very first pass in an SIU uniform. Lyles led the Salukis to five straight wins as the starter, throwing for 1,569 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His best game came against, arguably, one of SIU's best opponents in 2019, FBS program Arkansas State, when he completed 19 of 31 passes for 288 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 41-28 loss.

Hill, who had to win the starting job every year he was at SIU in an open competition, said Lyles would start the depth chart at the top but would have to keep it. Lyles is one of four quarterbacks in camp, with Labanowitz, who won an open competition last year, third-year sophomore Nic Baker and walk-on Zach Zebrowski.

"Everybody has to come out and compete and re-earn their job every single day — me, our assistant coaches, everybody," Hill said. "Karé will go out there and get the first snaps, he knows that, and everybody in the locker room knows that, but there's a lot of good quarterbacks in that room that will compete and push. That's what makes a great team. Every position has to have competitive balance, and we have to recruit that way."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.