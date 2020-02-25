Saluki Football has plenty of leader candidates

CARBONDALE — Safety Jeremy Chinn and running back D.J. Davis helped SIU's football team pull out of a 2-4 hole last season.
The Salukis won five straight games in the meat of their 12-game schedule, and finished 7-5. They were projected by many to make the FCS playoffs as an at-large bid, but were left out. SIU hopes it can start a bit better this fall, but when adversity comes knocking, this year's group has a lot of leader candidates, according to coach Nick Hill.
"Last year we had 10 seniors. This year, with the two grad transfers, we have 21 seniors on our team," Hill said. "The guys who were in the 2016 recruiting class have been with me all five years. They should be able to get up and lead a team meeting the first day of spring ball. Some guys have to emerge and take over those duties."
SIU kicks off its 15-practice spring ball Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. at Saluki Stadium. The workouts are open to the public. The team plans to scrimmage on March 21 at 9:15 a.m., March 28 at 9:15 a.m. and on April 4 at 11:30 in what is frequently referred to as the spring game.
The Salukis return 15 starters from last season's 7-5 squad that finished 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. SIU returns seven starters on offense, including quarterback Karé Lyles, and six on defense. Kickers Griffin Cerra and Nico Gualdoni, and punter Jack Colquhoun, return on special teams. Linebacker Bryce Notree and offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron were captains last season, and wide receiver Landon Lenoir returns as a senior this fall. Linebacker Cody Crider is back after receiving a sixth year of eligibility.
Lyles, a fifth-year senior this fall, stepped in for the injured Stone Labanowitz in Week 3 against UT Martin and rallied the Salukis to a 28-14 victory. They trailed 14-0 when he came in and threw an interception on his very first pass in an SIU uniform. Lyles led the Salukis to five straight wins as the starter, throwing for 1,569 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His best game came against, arguably, one of SIU's best opponents in 2019, FBS program Arkansas State, when he completed 19 of 31 passes for 288 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 41-28 loss.
Hill, who had to win the starting job every year he was at SIU in an open competition, said Lyles would start the depth chart at the top but would have to keep it. Lyles is one of four quarterbacks in camp, with Labanowitz, who won an open competition last year, third-year sophomore Nic Baker and walk-on Zach Zebrowski.
"Everybody has to come out and compete and re-earn their job every single day — me, our assistant coaches, everybody," Hill said. "Karé will go out there and get the first snaps, he knows that, and everybody in the locker room knows that, but there's a lot of good quarterbacks in that room that will compete and push. That's what makes a great team. Every position has to have competitive balance, and we have to recruit that way."
