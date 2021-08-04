Saluki Football | Hello Again: Salukis enjoying in-person training camp more than ever

CARBONDALE — Offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron didn't practice much with SIU's linebackers, safeties or specialists last season because the team made an effort to keep position groups somewhat isolated from each other.

The coronavirus knocked out the Salukis' game at Wisconsin, then one at Kansas, and forced training camp to revolve around Zoom calls, smaller meetings, and actually walking through plays without walking at all at times. Wednesday's first practice of the fall at Saluki Stadium was a big reunion before anything else for the sixth-year senior.

"I'm old. I'm old, man," said Furcron, one of 10 starters back on the offense and one of 16 sixth-year seniors who got another season because of COVID-19. "There's a lot of us, but I'm just excited. Blessed to be out here with these guys. You don't get very many opportunities. Six still ain't enough, because when it's over I'll be looking back on it and wishing I could be out here, so I'm excited about it."

Avante Cox, a consensus All-American wide receiver last season, was happy to see all his teammates instead of some of them at the first official workout of the season.