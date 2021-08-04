Saluki Football | Hello Again: Salukis enjoying in-person training camp more than ever

CARBONDALE — Offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron didn't practice much with SIU's linebackers, safeties or specialists last season because the team made an effort to keep position groups somewhat isolated from each other.
The coronavirus knocked out the Salukis' game at Wisconsin, then one at Kansas, and forced training camp to revolve around Zoom calls, smaller meetings, and actually walking through plays without walking at all at times. Wednesday's first practice of the fall at Saluki Stadium was a big reunion before anything else for the sixth-year senior.
"I'm old. I'm old, man," said Furcron, one of 10 starters back on the offense and one of 16 sixth-year seniors who got another season because of COVID-19. "There's a lot of us, but I'm just excited. Blessed to be out here with these guys. You don't get very many opportunities. Six still ain't enough, because when it's over I'll be looking back on it and wishing I could be out here, so I'm excited about it."
Avante Cox, a consensus All-American wide receiver last season, was happy to see all his teammates instead of some of them at the first official workout of the season.
"It's been great," he said. "Last year, we had a lot of new guys that came in, and you can't really talk to 'em, can't really socialize with 'em, but now a lot of us are vaccinated. Protocols have gone down a lot, so it's nice to be able to see faces and communicate, and get with your teammates again."
The Salukis worked out for about an hour-and-a-half under sunny skies and comfortable temperatures that hovered around 80 degrees. They largely have the same team from the 2020-21 season, which stretched from August last year all the way to May this year. SIU went 6-4, reaching the playoffs for the first time in 12 years and going all the way to the quarterfinals.
Twenty-two starters are back, 10 on each side of the ball plus the two specialists, but SIU added a running back from Western Carolina (senior Donnavan Spencer), four quarterbacks, and four transfer defensive linemen that could make a difference for the second-worst scoring defense in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the spring. The Salukis have seven quarterbacks, five of them freshmen (Marion High School's Hunter Simmons is one of them). And all of them fit into the conference room Tuesday night at the first team meeting of the season.
Together, at last.
"As a coach, just, last night, and report day, team meetings, that's what we've missed," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "We got that a little bit, but, just getting into training camp, we've all missed that, and there's something special about that."
SIU is scheduled to practice again in helmets, shorts and spider pads, a smaller version of shoulder pads, for a few more days. Under new NCAA acclimation policies, the Salukis can't get into full pads until practice No. 7. SIU opens the season at Southeast Missouri State Sept. 2 in Cape Girardeau.
