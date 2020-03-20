Saluki football keeps recruiting using different methods

CARBONDALE — Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus canceled SIU's spring football practices five workouts in to a 15-day schedule. But Division I football is a 12-month grind, so even if the NCAA allows teams to fit them in, the Salukis may not be able to.
Instead of talking to prospective athletes in person, SIU coach Nick Hill and his staff are talking to each other via video conference calls and reviewing film wherever they can. Social distancing takes on a whole new meaning when you're talking about offensive coaches, defensive coaches and 86 players, but the Salukis are trying to take advantage of what they can off the field.
"There will be a time to address all of that," Hill said. "Right now we gotta do our best to take care of our families and do what's best for the country."
Several teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, like Illinois State and Indiana State, were not even able to start spring practices.
Once the spring concludes, teams typically go into summer strength and conditioning programs. Fall practice is expected to start in August, as the Salukis open the 2020 season Sept. 3 at UT Martin.
SIU returns 15 starters from last year's 7-5 club that finished 5-3 in the MVFC (tied for third place). The Salukis return seven starters on offense, six on defense and both of its kickers (Griffin Cerra and Nico Gualdoni) and punter Jack Colquhoun. Six all-conference honorees return, second team picks Javon Williams Jr., offensive lineman ZeVeyon Furcron, wide receiver Avante Cox, linebacker Cody Crider and safety Qua Brown and honorable mention pick Landon Lenoir. Colquhoun, Williams and Cox made the MVFC All-Newcomer Team.
SIU's 7-5 record was its first winning record in Hill's four years, raising his record to 17-28. The Salukis won five straight games in the middle of the year, their longest winning streak in 11 years, and entered the national rankings for the first time in five years. SIU was No. 25 in the FCS coaches poll entering the last week of the regular season, but fell out after losing 21-7 to top-ranked North Dakota State. The Bison completed a perfect season with the FCS national title.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman