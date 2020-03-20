Saluki football keeps recruiting using different methods

CARBONDALE — Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus canceled SIU's spring football practices five workouts in to a 15-day schedule. But Division I football is a 12-month grind, so even if the NCAA allows teams to fit them in, the Salukis may not be able to.

Instead of talking to prospective athletes in person, SIU coach Nick Hill and his staff are talking to each other via video conference calls and reviewing film wherever they can. Social distancing takes on a whole new meaning when you're talking about offensive coaches, defensive coaches and 86 players, but the Salukis are trying to take advantage of what they can off the field.

"There will be a time to address all of that," Hill said. "Right now we gotta do our best to take care of our families and do what's best for the country."

Several teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, like Illinois State and Indiana State, were not even able to start spring practices.

Once the spring concludes, teams typically go into summer strength and conditioning programs. Fall practice is expected to start in August, as the Salukis open the 2020 season Sept. 3 at UT Martin.