Saluki Football picked 19th in Athlon Sports' preseason top 25 poll

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team was picked 19th in the Athlon Sports preseason top 25 poll released Tuesday.

The Salukis return 15 starters from last year's 7-5 squad that finished tied for third place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference at 5-3. SIU was one of only three FCS teams that beat an FBS squad last year but was left out of the 24-team playoff field. The Salukis came in behind No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana (8-5 last year) and No. 18 Furman (8-5) and ahead of No. 20 Eastern Washington (7-5) and The Citadel (6-6), which was No. 21.

Defending national champion North Dakota State, which went 16-0 last year and captured its ninth straight MVFC title, was picked No. 1. The Bison return Walter Payton Award winner Trey Lance and 13 other starters. Northern Iowa (10-5), which returns 14 starters from last season and two other players that started in 2018, wide receiver Deion McShane and safety Korby Sander, was No. 2 in the poll. South Dakota State (8-5) was sixth, and Illinois State (10-5) was ninth.