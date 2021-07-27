Saluki Football picked 4th in MVFC preseason poll, SDSU No. 1

CARBONDALE — Fresh off its first playoff berth in 12 years, the SIU football team was picked fourth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll released Tuesday.
South Dakota State, the national runner-up in the spring 2021 season, received 24 of 43 first-place votes from a panel of league media, coaches and sports information directors to top the poll. North Dakota State (18 first-place votes) was second, followed by North Dakota and SIU. Northern Iowa, which got the other first-place vote, was fifth.
SIU's preseason ranking was its highest since getting picked third in 2011. The Salukis (6-4 overall, 3-3 MVFC in 2020-21) had a league-best 13 preseason all-conference picks, including six on the first team. Wide receiver Avante Cox, a consensus All-American last season, offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron, defensive lineman Jordan Berner, safety Qua Brown, cornerback James Ceasar and running back Javon Williams Jr. (all-purpose back) were named to the first team. Cox, Brown, Ceasar and Williams were all All-Americans last season.
Quarterback Stone Labanowitz, fullback Jason Garrett, defensive end Anthony Knighton, linebacker Bryson Strong and punter Jack Colquhoun were named second team. Kicker Nico Gualdoni and long snapper Dan Heilbron were honorable mention all-conference picks. Tommy Schuster, a redshirt sophomore at North Dakota, was the first team quarterback.
SIU went 3-3 in the league, beating two nationally-ranked conference opponents, and knocked off 15th-ranked Southeastern Lousiana in its season finale, 55-48. The Salukis were rewarded with an at-large bid to the 16-team playoff field, and went to third-ranked Weber State. SIU won 34-31 behind Labanowitz's last-second touchdown flick to Branson Combs, and took top-seeded SDSU to the wire on the road in a 31-26 loss in the FCS quarterfinals.
SIU has been ranked as high as fifth in the major FCS preseason polls, by HERO Sports, and was ninth in Athlon's preseason poll. Coach Nick Hill is scheduled to meet the media today at approximately 9:20 a.m. on the league's media day Zoom call.
