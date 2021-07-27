Saluki Football picked 4th in MVFC preseason poll, SDSU No. 1

CARBONDALE — Fresh off its first playoff berth in 12 years, the SIU football team was picked fourth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll released Tuesday.

South Dakota State, the national runner-up in the spring 2021 season, received 24 of 43 first-place votes from a panel of league media, coaches and sports information directors to top the poll. North Dakota State (18 first-place votes) was second, followed by North Dakota and SIU. Northern Iowa, which got the other first-place vote, was fifth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SIU's preseason ranking was its highest since getting picked third in 2011. The Salukis (6-4 overall, 3-3 MVFC in 2020-21) had a league-best 13 preseason all-conference picks, including six on the first team. Wide receiver Avante Cox, a consensus All-American last season, offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron, defensive lineman Jordan Berner, safety Qua Brown, cornerback James Ceasar and running back Javon Williams Jr. (all-purpose back) were named to the first team. Cox, Brown, Ceasar and Williams were all All-Americans last season.