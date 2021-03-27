Saluki Football | Pizano's 33-yard field goal as time expires lifts Missouri State past SIU

Manning, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound freshman from Texas that entered Saturday's game with one touchdown all season, caught a 75-yard bomb on the game's first play and rushed for three scores. His 23-yard run over the left side with 2:42 to play helped the Bears tie the game at 27. He added touchdown runs of two yards and three yards out to become the first MSU player to score four times in a game since Jason Randall in 2017 against Indiana State.

Manning helped the Bears seal the win with two big runs after a pass interference call got them into SIU territory on the final drive. Quarterback Matt Struck tried to find Damoriea Vick on a lob down the right sideline with SIU's James Ceasar with him. Ceasar appeared to go for the football, which went over both players' heads, but the official closest to the play threw the flag after Ceasar stopped the receiver and gave the Bears the ball at the Saluki 40. Manning's 7-yard run on the next play moved it to the 33, and MSU was able to set up Pizano from the 16 three plays later.

SIU left Missouri after a bitter loss. The Salukis had 98 yards in penalties, rushed for 29 yards in the second half and couldn't even run out the clock when they got the ball back in a tie game with under three minutes to go. Stone Labanowitz found Avante Cox in the left flat on a wide receiver screen for their only points in the second half.