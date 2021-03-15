Saluki Football | Plenty of options for SIU under center

CARBONDALE — Stone Labanowitz helped SIU's football team rally against the fourth-ranked team in the country Saturday, and is in line to start against South Dakota State this weekend.
That doesn't necessarily mean he will, though, as the fifth-ranked Salukis (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) find themselves in a unique position. If Nic Baker gets cleared to play after injuring his foot in Saturday's 17-16 win over Northern Iowa, SIU could have its top-three signal-callers available for the first time since the spring opener at North Dakota. Senior Kare Lyles, the original starting quarterback when the Salukis went up to Grand Forks, North Dakota, Feb. 20, was dressed and ready to go against the Panthers but had just been cleared to play Thursday and hadn't practiced.
"That's our job, as coaches. You make these decisions all the time," SIU coach Nick Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday. "Us going into Year 5, we've had a lot of starting quarterbacks here, unfortunately. We've had a lot of 'em get injured, some freak deals, going back with (Sam) Straub broke his hand randomly at South Dakota, (Matt) DeSomer got hurt. You just play different guys. That's our job as coaches to figure it out. It's Monday morning so I'm not going to say anything extravagant right here."
Asked how he would handle who starts at quarterback against the sixth-ranked Jackrabbits (3-1, 3-1), Hill didn't name a starter. He has some good options. Labanowitz, as you may recall, was the starter in 2019 over Lyles and Baker and led the Salukis to one of their biggest wins in school history, a dominating victory at UMass, an FBS program. Lyles took over after he was injured against UT-Martin, rallied SIU to the victory, and led them to a 7-5 season that many thought would end in the playoffs. The Salukis were left out of the 24-team field.
Baker led SIU to another one of its biggest wins ever, taking down previous-No. 1 North Dakota State in what was the end of the longest winning streak in FCS history (39 games). This season, the Salukis now have two top-five wins for the first time in school history, with two different quarterbacks leading the way.
"I feel good about where we're at," Hill said. "We'll put together a great plan for who we have available, and go from there."
Furcron named offensive lineman of the week: SIU left guard ZeVeyon Furcron was named the MVFC offensive lineman of the week Monday after helping the Salukis knock off UNI. It was the first honor for the senior in his career.
The Crest Hill native graded out at 92% with five knockdowns Saturday. SIU rushed for 192 yards on 34 attempts (4.4 yards a carry) and put up 416 total yards against the nation's seventh-best total defense.
