Saluki Football | Plenty of options for SIU under center

CARBONDALE — Stone Labanowitz helped SIU's football team rally against the fourth-ranked team in the country Saturday, and is in line to start against South Dakota State this weekend.

That doesn't necessarily mean he will, though, as the fifth-ranked Salukis (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) find themselves in a unique position. If Nic Baker gets cleared to play after injuring his foot in Saturday's 17-16 win over Northern Iowa, SIU could have its top-three signal-callers available for the first time since the spring opener at North Dakota. Senior Kare Lyles, the original starting quarterback when the Salukis went up to Grand Forks, North Dakota, Feb. 20, was dressed and ready to go against the Panthers but had just been cleared to play Thursday and hadn't practiced.

"That's our job, as coaches. You make these decisions all the time," SIU coach Nick Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday. "Us going into Year 5, we've had a lot of starting quarterbacks here, unfortunately. We've had a lot of 'em get injured, some freak deals, going back with (Sam) Straub broke his hand randomly at South Dakota, (Matt) DeSomer got hurt. You just play different guys. That's our job as coaches to figure it out. It's Monday morning so I'm not going to say anything extravagant right here."

