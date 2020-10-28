Saluki Football | Preparation more important to Lyles than rituals

CARBONDALE — SIU quarterback Karé Lyles never had a pregame playlist, or an individual stretching routine, but he's working on it.
All the great ones have them, Lyles said, and there's never been a year where the senior from Madison, Wisconsin, needed more routines. A member of the leadership council for the Salukis, Lyles will lead them into their only game of the fall Friday night against regional rival Southeast Missouri State. The 6-foot, 210-pound righty began preparing Monday.
"When you have the preparation at the front end of the week, it really sets the tone with how you're going to perform at the back end," Lyles said. "I focus on the Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday instead of the ritual I want to do on Saturday. I don't really have anything that I really held on to."
Lyles, 22, stepped in for Stone Labanowitz after he hurt his shoulder in the first half against UT Martin on Sept. 14. His first pass, a quick-out to his right, was intercepted, but Lyles rallied the Salukis from two scores down for a 28-14 victory. He started the rest of the season, throwing for a season-high 288 yards and two touchdowns at Arkansas State, an FBS program that won eight games.
Lyles, who was in his third offense in the last three years, was picked off in each of his first four games, but found his groove against No. 18 Youngstown State in Week 8. He threw only nine passes in SIU's 35-10 Homecoming win, as running back Javon Williams Jr. became the first Saluki to ever run for a touchdown, catch a touchdown pass and throw one in the same game, but he completed seven. It started SIU's first five-game winning streak in 10 years.
"I understood what this conference is about," Lyles said. "It's a tough-nosed conference. You go against these teams, they have a lot of talent, and a lot of these teams have coaching staffs that have been there for a long time. They know a lot, and it's really just about executing. I got more comfortable with the guys, and having that trust, and knowing you gotta be smart with the football."
During the five-game winning streak, Lyles completed 59 of 91 passes (64.8%) for 812 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
"Three different offenses in three different years could definitely slow your progress up, but at the same time, you can look back at it now after being able to settle it down for a year or two, and see what it prepared you for," said Blake Rolan, SIU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. "He's got a better sense of what he's good at, and where we have to improve on, but the comfort level is there. The players around him feel comfortable with him. He has more confidence in saying things in that huddle."
Lyles has always been a winner. A three-star prospect on ESPN.com after leading Saguaro (Arizona) High School to back-to-back state championships, he signed with Wisconsin, where his father, Kevin, was a quarterback and tight end from 1993-96. He redshirted in 2016 and didn't play in 2017. Lyles transferred to Scottsdale Community College, completing 146 of 230 passes (63.5%) for 2,291 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The squad went 7-4, but dropped football after the season. He started the season behind Labanowitz, a junior college transfer from ASA Junior College in New York state.
With Williams, his top-two receivers (senior Landon Lenoir and junior Avante Cox) and three starters back on the offensive line, Lyles believes the Salukis have another playoff push in them. Friday's game will be SIU's only one this fall, but he'll have more than three months to create that pregame playlist, figure out his stretching routine, and get his guys back in the groove before they return to the field against No. 5 South Dakota State in February.
"He's a consistent worker. He comes out every day, and it takes some time for your teammates to trust that," Rolan said. "Now he's built a deep bank of trust with his players, and those guys have seen him come in the office every day watching film. That means a lot. He can make some decisions, and those guys will follow it."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!