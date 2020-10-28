Saluki Football | Preparation more important to Lyles than rituals

CARBONDALE — SIU quarterback Karé Lyles never had a pregame playlist, or an individual stretching routine, but he's working on it.

All the great ones have them, Lyles said, and there's never been a year where the senior from Madison, Wisconsin, needed more routines. A member of the leadership council for the Salukis, Lyles will lead them into their only game of the fall Friday night against regional rival Southeast Missouri State. The 6-foot, 210-pound righty began preparing Monday.

"When you have the preparation at the front end of the week, it really sets the tone with how you're going to perform at the back end," Lyles said. "I focus on the Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday instead of the ritual I want to do on Saturday. I don't really have anything that I really held on to."

Lyles, 22, stepped in for Stone Labanowitz after he hurt his shoulder in the first half against UT Martin on Sept. 14. His first pass, a quick-out to his right, was intercepted, but Lyles rallied the Salukis from two scores down for a 28-14 victory. He started the rest of the season, throwing for a season-high 288 yards and two touchdowns at Arkansas State, an FBS program that won eight games.