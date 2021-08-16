 Skip to main content
Saluki Football ranked 10th in AFCA preseason poll
SIU Football

Saluki Football ranked 10th in AFCA preseason poll

{{featured_button_text}}
080521-spt-siu-fb-5.jpg

SIU quarterback Stone Labanowitz (6) looks to pass during the first day of football practice at Saluki Stadium on Wednesday in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — Fresh off its first playoff run in 12 years, the SIU football team will start the season in the top 10 of both of the major FCS preseason polls.

The Salukis came in 10th in the American Football Coaches Association preseason top 25 on Monday. They were one of five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams on the list. North Dakota State was third, Valley Football preseason favorite South Dakota State was fourth, North Dakota was seventh and Northern Iowa was 16th. 

Defending national champion Sam Houston State was the preseason No. 1. James Madison was second. 

SIU went 3-3 in the MVFC's first spring season ever and 6-4 overall with four top-25 wins. It was selected as an at-large berth to the playoffs, and won at third-ranked Weber State before falling at top-seeded South Dakota State. 

The Salukis return 22 starters, including 10 on each side of the ball, in coach Nick Hill's sixth season. SIU also returns kicker Nico Gualdoni, who hit the game-winning field goal against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State last fall, and punter Jack Colquhoun. Four Salukis were chosen as All-Americans last season, safety Qua Brown, cornerback James Ceasar, wide receiver Avante Cox (consensus) and running back/all-purpose back Javon Williams Jr.

SIU was seventh in the Stats Perform preseason top 25. The Salukis were one of six MVFC teams in that preseason poll. Illinois State received votes. Defending national champion Sam Houston (10-0 last season) was the preseason No. 1 team, followed by James Madison (7-1 last season), SDSU (8-2) at No. 3, and NDSU (7-3) at No. 4. SIU (6-4) was seventh, North Dakota (5-2) was eighth, Northern Iowa (3-4) was No. 21, and Missouri State (5-5) was No. 24.

SIU opens the season Sept. 2 at SEMO in Cape Girardeau. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Houck Stadium.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

AFCA PRESEASON TOP 25 POLL

(Team, first-place votes in parenthesis, won-loss record last year, total points, previous place)

1. Sam Houston (18) 10-0 682 1

2. James Madison (9) 7-1 667 3

3. North Dakota St. 7-3 633 5

4. South Dakota St. (1) 8-2 620 2

5. Delaware 7-1 567 4

6. Weber St. 5-1 552 8

7. North Dakota 5-2 475 6

8. Jacksonville St. 10-3 437 7

9. Montana 2-0 436 NR

10. Southern Illinois 6-4 418 9

11. Montana St. 0-0 383 NR

12. Monmouth 3-1 382 10

13. Central Arkansas 0-0 363 NR

14. Eastern Washington 5-2 287 11

15. Villanova 2-2 284 18

16. Northern Iowa 3-4 268 NR

17. Southeastern Louisiana 4-3 267 21

18. Chattanooga 3-2 204 NR

19. VMI 6-2 167 12

20. Kennesaw St. 4-1 165 15

21. UC Davis 3-2 135 16

22. Richmond 3-1 104 14

23. Nicholls 4-3 88 23

24. North Carolina A&T 0-0 75 NR

25. Austin Peay 4-5 65 NR

Others receiving votes: Murray St. 62, Missouri St. 39, Sacramento St. 39, New Hampshire 31, Alabama A&M 29, Samford 18, Holy Cross 16, Southern 15, Alcorn St. 14, Florida A&M 13, Stephen F. Austin 11, East Tennessee St. 10, Jackson St. 10, Morehead St. 9, Princeton 9, South Carolina St. 9, Furman 7, Charleston Southern 6, Youngstown St. 6, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5, Harvard 4, Rhode Island 4, Davidson 3, Yale 3, Sacred Heart 2, Eastern Kentucky 1, Norfolk St. 1.

