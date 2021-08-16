Saluki Football ranked 10th in AFCA preseason poll

CARBONDALE — Fresh off its first playoff run in 12 years, the SIU football team will start the season in the top 10 of both of the major FCS preseason polls.

The Salukis came in 10th in the American Football Coaches Association preseason top 25 on Monday. They were one of five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams on the list. North Dakota State was third, Valley Football preseason favorite South Dakota State was fourth, North Dakota was seventh and Northern Iowa was 16th.

Defending national champion Sam Houston State was the preseason No. 1. James Madison was second.

SIU went 3-3 in the MVFC's first spring season ever and 6-4 overall with four top-25 wins. It was selected as an at-large berth to the playoffs, and won at third-ranked Weber State before falling at top-seeded South Dakota State.

The Salukis return 22 starters, including 10 on each side of the ball, in coach Nick Hill's sixth season. SIU also returns kicker Nico Gualdoni, who hit the game-winning field goal against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State last fall, and punter Jack Colquhoun. Four Salukis were chosen as All-Americans last season, safety Qua Brown, cornerback James Ceasar, wide receiver Avante Cox (consensus) and running back/all-purpose back Javon Williams Jr.