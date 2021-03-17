Saluki Football | Red Zone Alert: SIU converting in close

CARBONDALE — While SIU's red zone defense took the limelight in Saturday's 17-16 win over Northern Iowa, forcing five field goal attempts, its red zone offense has been one of the bright spots of the Salukis' 4-1 start.
Fifth-ranked SIU (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) has converted 13 of 18 red zone possessions into touchdowns, without a standout threat. The Salukis' 17 scores inside their opponents' 20-yard line (94.4%) leads the league. Running back Justin Strong has two receiving touchdowns, starting running back Romeir Elliott has three rushing touchdowns, and Javon Williams Jr. has five rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass.
"You feel really good about all three of those backs," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "You take Justin, and I keep saying that, is a kid that probably needs to touch the ball more. He's an explosive kid. I've said that. He's probably the best all-around athlete on our team, as far as strength and power and explosiveness."
The best teams, of course, don't typically lead the country in red zone touchdowns because they score off big plays that start outside the 20. Even with receivers like Avante Cox, who caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Williams on Saturday, and Landon Lenoir, who caught a 37-yard, game-winning touchdown pass from Nic Baker at Youngstown State, the Salukis have been able to find offensive success by keeping it. Ten of their 21 scoring drives went 10 plays or longer, and two others went nine plays. SIU leads the MVFC in third down conversions (40 of 70, 57.1%), which ranks seventh nationally, and has forced eight field goal attempts on 19 red zone possessions at the other end.
"They score a lot of points, they earn a lot of yards. They utilize their personnel to their strengths," said South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier, who will see the Salukis this Saturday in Carbondale. "Their wildcat quarterback, what we call him, is a big running back. A huge running back. They spread you out, but they have this huge guy in the backfield that they design plays for, and then they have some really good wide receivers that can run and catch the football. Their line is good. They just have a solid football team."
A solid football team in between the 20s, and in the red zone.
"It's just attention to detail," Hill said. "It's having a good plan, the players buying into that plan, and executing the call. Obviously, you'd like to get down there and run the ball in, but, it doesn't (happen) usually, especially with the guys that we're playin'. It's not easy just to line up and run the ball in."
