Saluki Football | Red Zone Alert: SIU converting in close

CARBONDALE — While SIU's red zone defense took the limelight in Saturday's 17-16 win over Northern Iowa, forcing five field goal attempts, its red zone offense has been one of the bright spots of the Salukis' 4-1 start.

Fifth-ranked SIU (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) has converted 13 of 18 red zone possessions into touchdowns, without a standout threat. The Salukis' 17 scores inside their opponents' 20-yard line (94.4%) leads the league. Running back Justin Strong has two receiving touchdowns, starting running back Romeir Elliott has three rushing touchdowns, and Javon Williams Jr. has five rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass.

"You feel really good about all three of those backs," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "You take Justin, and I keep saying that, is a kid that probably needs to touch the ball more. He's an explosive kid. I've said that. He's probably the best all-around athlete on our team, as far as strength and power and explosiveness."