Saluki Football set to open 'different' training camp Friday

Hill said the two weeks the NCAA allowed teams to get together before the start of training camp helped them prepare for what will be an unusual schedule. Normally, SIU's first official practices before the fall season take place in the hot, humid weather of August in this region, well before school starts. The Salukis will have to work around spring semester classes this time, as they get ready for the first eight-game spring schedule in school history.

"It'll be all during school, which will be a little bit different training camp," Hill said. "Usually you get a few weeks before school, so these past 10 days or so have been important for us just to get some logistical things in, meeting times, some install stuff, because now we're gonna try to have a training camp with school started. We've adjusted our practices anyway, and it'll obviously look a bit different."