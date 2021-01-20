Saluki Football set to open 'different' training camp Friday

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team is getting some reinforcements for the start of its second training camp in the last six months.
The Salukis started preparing for the 2020 season last August, but ended up playing only one game after the coronavirus pushed the FCS season off to this spring. SIU, ranked 24th in the STATS preseason top-25 poll, defeated No. 25 Southeast Missouri State 20-17 Oct. 30 off Nico Gualdoni's last-second field goal. When it starts its second training camp Friday, the team will welcome back linebacker Luke Giegling and cornerbacks Roderick Campbell and Christian Maddox, who missed some time with injuries, according to coach Nick Hill.
Giegling, a junior outside linebacker, missed most of the fall with a shoulder injury after grabbing 29 tackles in 12 games in 2019. Maddox, a junior college transfer from Pima (Arizona) Community College last season, played in only four games. Campbell, a fifth-year senior from Northwestern, didn't play against SEMO but could challenge for starting minutes this spring.
SIU bolstered its secondary after losing Jeremy Chinn and Qua Brown, adding Western Kentucky transfer Clayton Bush, Campbell and safety Aaron Maddox, a transfer from Colorado who started against the Redhawks. Brown, the team's leading tackler in 2019, entered the transfer portal last fall but actually came back to the team for this spring. The Salukis also welcomed back James Ceasar, a defensive back who played his first two years at SIU, transferred to Division II Ferris (Michigan) State, and came back as a fifth-year senior.
Hill said the two weeks the NCAA allowed teams to get together before the start of training camp helped them prepare for what will be an unusual schedule. Normally, SIU's first official practices before the fall season take place in the hot, humid weather of August in this region, well before school starts. The Salukis will have to work around spring semester classes this time, as they get ready for the first eight-game spring schedule in school history.
"It'll be all during school, which will be a little bit different training camp," Hill said. "Usually you get a few weeks before school, so these past 10 days or so have been important for us just to get some logistical things in, meeting times, some install stuff, because now we're gonna try to have a training camp with school started. We've adjusted our practices anyway, and it'll obviously look a bit different."
SIU returns seven starters on offense, five starters on defense and both specialists from its 2019 club. Quarterback Karé Lyles is back for his second year as the starter. The right-hander from Madison, Wisconsin, threw for 1,569 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the Salukis' 7-5 season in 2019. Running back Javon Williams Jr., who only started two games in the backfield playing behind D.J. Davis, led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in scoring with 19 touchdowns. Brown is back after leading the defense with 105 tackles and 11 pass breakups in 2019. Only cornerback Madre Harper, who played this past season with the New York Giants, had more breakups in 2019, with 12.
SIU's schedule is up in the air after Indiana State opted out of the spring. The MVFC is expected to unveil its new spring schedule in the next two weeks.
