 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saluki Football set to open 'different' training camp Friday
0 comments
SIU Football

Saluki Football set to open 'different' training camp Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
103120-spt-siu-fb-02.jpg

SIU safety Clayton Bush (0) and linebacker Makel Calhoun (8) bring down SEMO running back Zion Custis (2) during the first quarter on Oct. 30 at Saluki Stadium  in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team is getting some reinforcements for the start of its second training camp in the last six months.

The Salukis started preparing for the 2020 season last August, but ended up playing only one game after the coronavirus pushed the FCS season off to this spring. SIU, ranked 24th in the STATS preseason top-25 poll, defeated No. 25 Southeast Missouri State 20-17 Oct. 30 off Nico Gualdoni's last-second field goal. When it starts its second training camp Friday, the team will welcome back linebacker Luke Giegling and cornerbacks Roderick Campbell and Christian Maddox, who missed some time with injuries, according to coach Nick Hill. 

Giegling, a junior outside linebacker, missed most of the fall with a shoulder injury after grabbing 29 tackles in 12 games in 2019. Maddox, a junior college transfer from Pima (Arizona) Community College last season, played in only four games. Campbell, a fifth-year senior from Northwestern, didn't play against SEMO but could challenge for starting minutes this spring.

SIU bolstered its secondary after losing Jeremy Chinn and Qua Brown, adding Western Kentucky transfer Clayton Bush, Campbell and safety Aaron Maddox, a transfer from Colorado who started against the Redhawks. Brown, the team's leading tackler in 2019, entered the transfer portal last fall but actually came back to the team for this spring. The Salukis also welcomed back James Ceasar, a defensive back who played his first two years at SIU, transferred to Division II Ferris (Michigan) State, and came back as a fifth-year senior.

Hill said the two weeks the NCAA allowed teams to get together before the start of training camp helped them prepare for what will be an unusual schedule. Normally, SIU's first official practices before the fall season take place in the hot, humid weather of August in this region, well before school starts. The Salukis will have to work around spring semester classes this time, as they get ready for the first eight-game spring schedule in school history.

"It'll be all during school, which will be a little bit different training camp," Hill said. "Usually you get a few weeks before school, so these past 10 days or so have been important for us just to get some logistical things in, meeting times, some install stuff, because now we're gonna try to have a training camp with school started. We've adjusted our practices anyway, and it'll obviously look a bit different."

SIU returns seven starters on offense, five starters on defense and both specialists from its 2019 club. Quarterback Karé Lyles is back for his second year as the starter. The right-hander from Madison, Wisconsin, threw for 1,569 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the Salukis' 7-5 season in 2019. Running back Javon Williams Jr., who only started two games in the backfield playing behind D.J. Davis, led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in scoring with 19 touchdowns. Brown is back after leading the defense with 105 tackles and 11 pass breakups in 2019. Only cornerback Madre Harper, who played this past season with the New York Giants, had more breakups in 2019, with 12.

SIU's schedule is up in the air after Indiana State opted out of the spring. The MVFC is expected to unveil its new spring schedule in the next two weeks. 

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

3 POSITION BATTLES TO WATCH

SIU returns 12 starters from its 7-5 club in 2019, and added veteran players at wide receiver, safety and cornerback for this spring. Here are three position battles to watch before the Salukis open up in February:

Safety: Aaron Maddox, the transfer from Colorado who started against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State, underwent shoulder surgery and might miss the first few games, according to SIU coach Nick Hill. The Salukis get Qua Brown back, as well as James Ceasar, who started at both safety and cornerback during his first two seasons here, but will sophomores Clayton Bush or Tanner Corum earn the starting spots? Senior Joe Patterson has started 13 games the last two years and had 40 stops in 2019. 

Cornerback: SIU has a wealth of options here, but only two or three starting spots. Senior Jonathan Thompson and sophomore P.J. Jules could start for a lot of teams in the MVFC, as could Northwestern transfer Roderick Campbell or sophomore Chance Bush. Ceasar was his conference's Defensive Back of the Year last season. 

Defensive Tackle: After his career-best game against the Redhawks, senior tackle Blake Parzych walked away from football, leaving a pretty big gap in the middle of SIU's D-line. Junior Keenan Agnew has the most experience of anyone returning, and Jajuan Blankenship, a transfer from Tulsa, is recovering from a tricep injury and may miss the first game or two. Sophomores Jacob Poetzl and Devin Love, two junior college transfers, could step in, as could sophomore Tylan Driver, a third-year sophomore.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News