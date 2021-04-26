Saluki Football | SIU banking on maturity in playoff rematch

CARBONDALE — SIU football coach Nick Hill hopes what got his program to its first playoff berth in 12 years keeps it going Sunday at second-ranked South Dakota State: maturity.
"Ultimately, this game's about the players. I'm just proud of them. I'm proud of them committing," Hill said. "Just hugging Qua Brown – it's been a long five years. Sometimes, people are quick at building something that's sustainable but that takes time. It really goes against what everybody in the country is doing right now. They've stayed, they've stuck together, and they believed when it would be tough to believe."
The 14th-ranked Salukis wrapped up their first playoff win since 2009, and their first away from home since 2005, Saturday at third-ranked Weber State. Stone Labanowitz's 8-yard touchdown pass to Branson Combs in the final minute lifted SIU to a 34-31 win in Ogden, Utah. SIU (6-3) advanced to meet the Jackrabbits (6-1), the top overall seed in the bracket, Sunday night at 8 p.m. (ESPN2) in the FCS quarterfinals. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 7 a.m. at www.GoJacks.com.
Combs, a 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman, made the catch of the year for the Salukis in the back-right corner of the end zone for the lead. He finished with three catches and 38 yards in his first playoff game. SIU's vets showed up along with him.
Junior Avante Cox snared a 26-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter as part of his fourth 100-yard game of the season. The 5-10, 170-pound Wyoming transfer caught a game-high six passes for a game-high 120 yards. Punter Jack Colquhoun averaged 50.5 yards on his two kicks, and Brown, a fifth-year senior who came back to the team after putting his name in the transfer portal last fall, had six tackles.
Two seniors, cornerbacks Jonathan Thompson and James Ceasar, had interceptions in the end zone to stop the Wildcats in their tracks. Senior linebacker Bryce Notree and junior linebacker Bryson Strong led the defense with eight stops apiece.
"Coach Hill's been saying all week that we're a playoff team and we believe that," Notree said after Saturday's win. "It's not just a one-time thing that we're looking at. We're trying to go all the way. We believe that we have the guys, the game plan and coaches to do so. So, it's just very exciting for us to be out there again next week and do what we just did."
SIU's vets, and the rest of its team, know they have a tall task at SDSU. The Jackrabbits didn't need Walter Payton Award finalist Pierre Strong Jr. to rush for 392 yards in a 44-3 win at Saluki Stadium on March 20. Quarterback Mark Gronowski, the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, rushed for two touchdowns and led five other scoring drives in the Jacks' second-highest scoring game of the season (SDSU beat Western Illinois 45-10 March 6).
SDSU has won five straight games against SIU, the last four by 18 points or more. The Jacks' 41-point win earlier this year was the biggest for either team in their 11-game series.
"They beat us 44-3. There's not much more to say about that," Hill said. "There's no excuses for that, and until we go out and do something differently about it, you are what the score says you are, and that's the mentality that we'll have. We have to go out and earn their respect, and I feel confident in our group."
Dawg Bites
Hill said running back Javon Williams Jr., the team's leading rusher who missed the Weber State game while in the concussion protocol, returned to practice Sunday and was expected to work out Tuesday. If Williams doesn't have any setbacks, he should be able to play Sunday night, Hill said. ... Gronowski is a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the nation's top freshman or redshirt freshman. ... SIU's win over Weber State was the Salukis' first playoff victory over a current member of the Big Sky Conference. SIU previously lost to Montana and Eastern Washington. ... The Salukis are 9-7 in the FCS playoffs after last weekend's victory.
