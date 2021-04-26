Saluki Football | SIU banking on maturity in playoff rematch

Two seniors, cornerbacks Jonathan Thompson and James Ceasar, had interceptions in the end zone to stop the Wildcats in their tracks. Senior linebacker Bryce Notree and junior linebacker Bryson Strong led the defense with eight stops apiece.

"Coach Hill's been saying all week that we're a playoff team and we believe that," Notree said after Saturday's win. "It's not just a one-time thing that we're looking at. We're trying to go all the way. We believe that we have the guys, the game plan and coaches to do so. So, it's just very exciting for us to be out there again next week and do what we just did."

SIU's vets, and the rest of its team, know they have a tall task at SDSU. The Jackrabbits didn't need Walter Payton Award finalist Pierre Strong Jr. to rush for 392 yards in a 44-3 win at Saluki Stadium on March 20. Quarterback Mark Gronowski, the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, rushed for two touchdowns and led five other scoring drives in the Jacks' second-highest scoring game of the season (SDSU beat Western Illinois 45-10 March 6).

SDSU has won five straight games against SIU, the last four by 18 points or more. The Jacks' 41-point win earlier this year was the biggest for either team in their 11-game series.