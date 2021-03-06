Saluki Football | SIU rallies to beat Youngstown State

"He just made something out of nothing — (we'd) have the play dead to rights and he bounced it back and made us pay," Hill said.

Mixing run and pass, SIU countered with a 75-yard touchdown drive in which Baker made a dazzling 17-yard TD run, somersaulting over the goal line to draw SIU within 19-13 just before the half. Unfazed by the early interception, Baker completed 13-of-18 passes on the day for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

"You're never going to rattle Nic," Hill said. "The kid plays with an unbelievable amount of — the kid has something. I know he's 5-8-and-a-half, this, that and the other. He just has that 'it'. If he throws a pick, he doesn't lack confidence the next series."

After allowing 19 points and 146 first-half rushing yards, SIU's defense allowed only a second-half field goal and limited the Penguins to 76 second-half yards on the ground.

"(Defensive coordinator Jason) Petrino did a great job," Hill said. "We brought some pressures in the second half to get them into some more predictable down-and-distances. It's about winning on first down — you get them in second-and-long, now you have a pretty good idea what they're going to do."