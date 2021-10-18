 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saluki Football stays 4th in major polls

  • 0
101721-spt-siu-fb-13.jpg

SIU running back Justin Strong (5) slips through the North Dakota defense during the first quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — North Dakota State and SIU led the strongest contingent of teams in the two major polls again Monday, coming in third and fourth, respectively, in the Stats Perform and American Football Coaches Association lists.

The Bison (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) shut out Illinois State 20-0 over the weekend to remain behind defending national champion Sam Houston (5-0, 3-0 WAC/ASUN) and Eastern Washington (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky) in the two polls. The Salukis (6-1, 4-0 MVFC) stayed fourth after topping previously-ranked North Dakota 31-28 Saturday on Homecoming. Nico Gualdoni's game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.

UND (2-4, 0-3) fell out of the rankings after its third straight loss to open conference play. All three were by seven points or less.

South Dakota State (5-1, 2-1) was sixth in the Stats Perform poll, which is done by a national media panel, sports information directors and other dignitaries. South Dakota (5-2, 3-1) was 15th, Missouri State (4-2, 3-1) was 17th, and Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-2) was 20th. UND and Youngstown State (2-3, 1-2) received votes. SIU is off this week and plays at UNI Oct. 30.

SDSU was seventh in the coaches poll, followed by USD at 15, MSU at 18 and UNI at 24. The MVFC's six teams in the major top 25 polls were the most teams of any league in the country. This week there were a season-high 10 conferences represented, including the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with Jackson State (5-1, 3-0) at No. 20 in the coaches poll and 24th in the Stats Perform poll. Jackson State is coached by Deion Sanders. 

People are also reading…

— Todd Hefferman

STATS PERFORM POLL

(Place, record, points, first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Sam Houston (5-0, 3-0 AQ7), 1,223 points (35 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 7 Result: Open week

2. Eastern Washington (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky), 1,178 (14)

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 7 Result: 71-21 win over Idaho

3. North Dakota State (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley), 1,169 (1)

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 7 Result: 20-0 win at Illinois State

4. Southern Illinois (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley), 1,097

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 7 Result: 31-28 win over then-No. 22 North Dakota

5. Villanova (5-1, 3-0 CAA), 1,022

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 7 Result: 17-10 win at Albany

6. South Dakota State (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley), 980

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 7 Result: 41-17 win at Western Illinois

7. James Madison (5-1, 3-1 CAA), 951

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 7 Result: 19-3 win at Richmond

8. Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky), 919

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 7 Result: 13-7 win at then-No. 19 Weber State

9. Southeastern Louisiana (5-1, 3-0 Southland), 842

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 7 Result: 61-24 win over Houston Baptist

10. UC Davis (6-1, 3-1 Big Sky), 750

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 7 Result: 32-3 win over Northern Colorado

11. Montana (4-2, 1-2 Big Sky), 694

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 7 Result: 28-21 loss to Sacramento State

12. Kennesaw State (5-1, 2-0 Big South), 658

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 7 Result: 14-0 win over North Carolina A&T

13. UT Martin (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley), 583

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 7 Result: 28-17 win at Eastern Illinois

14. ETSU (6-1, 3-1 Southern), 556

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 7 Result: 21-16 loss at Chattanooga

15. South Dakota (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 521

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 7 Result: 34-21 win at then-No. 16 Northern Iowa

16. UIW (5-1, 3-0 Southland), 518

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 7 Result: 38-21 win over Nicholls

17. Missouri State (4-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 486

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 7 Result: 37-7 win over Indiana State

18. Rhode Island (5-1, 3-1 CAA), 405

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 7 Result: 28-7 loss at Towson

19. Sacramento State (4-2, 3-0 Big Sky), 251

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 28-21 win at then-No. 5 Montana

20. Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Missouri Valley), 190

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 7 Result: 34-21 loss to then-No. 21 South Dakota

21. VMI (5-2, 3-1 Southern), 173

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 45-7 win at Mercer

22. Princeton (5-0, 2-0 Ivy), 166

Previous Ranking: 25; Week 7 Result: 56-42 win at Brown

23. Delaware (3-3, 2-2 CAA), 152

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 7 Result: 34-17 loss at Stony Brook

24. Jackson State (5-1, 3-0 SWAC), 148

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 28-7 win over Jackson State

25. Dartmouth (5-0, 2-0 Ivy), 120

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 38-21 win at then-No. 23 New Hampshire

Dropped Out: Weber State (19), North Dakota (22), New Hampshire (23), Jacksonville State (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Jacksonville State 104, Harvard 101, Eastern Kentucky 85, Weber State 73, Duquesne 44, North Dakota 27, Prairie View A&M 16, Youngstown State 11, Chattanooga 8, William & Mary 7, Stephen F. Austin 5, Mercer 4

AFCA FCS COACHES' POLL

(Rank, school (first-place votes), Pts., Prev., Next Game)

1 Sam Houston (26) 674 1 Oct. 23 vs. No. 21 Jacksonville St.

2 Eastern Washington (2) 670 2 Oct. 23 vs. Weber St.

3 North Dakota St. 646 3 Oct. 23 vs. No. 18 Missouri St.

4 Southern Illinois 605 4 Oct. 30 at No. 24 Northern Iowa

5 Villanova 581 5 Oct. 23 vs. No. 19 Rhode Island

6 James Madison 561 7 Oct. 23 at No. 25 Delaware

7 South Dakota St. 543 8 Oct. 23 vs. No. 24 Northern Iowa

8 Montana St. 509 9 Oct. 23 vs. Idaho St.

9 Southeastern Louisiana 453 11 Oct. 23 at Northwestern St.

10 UC Davis 419 12 Oct. 23 at Cal Poly

11 Kennesaw St. 409 13 Oct. 23 at Campbell

12 Montana 376 6 Oct. 23 at Idaho

13 UT Martin 347 16 Oct. 23 vs. Southeast Missouri

14 East Tennessee St. 312 10 Oct. 23 at Furman

15 South Dakota 268 21 Oct. 23 vs. Illinois St.

16 Harvard 246 19 Oct. 23 at No. 17 Princeton

17 Princeton 193 20 Oct. 23 vs. No. 16 Harvard

18 Missouri St. 184 23 Oct. 23 at No. 3 North Dakota St.

19 Rhode Island 169 14 Oct. 23 at No. 5 Villanova

20 Jackson St. 151 25 Oct. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman

21 Jacksonville St. 111 22 Oct. 23 at No. 1 Sam Houston

22 Eastern Kentucky 93 NR Oct. 30 vs. Lamar

23 VMI 89 NR Oct. 30 vs. Samford

24 Northern Iowa 85 17 Oct. 23 at No. 7 South Dakota St.

25 Delaware 71 15 Oct. 23 vs. No. 6 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes: UIW, 70; Dartmouth, 67; North Dakota, 34; Chattanooga, 33; Weber St., 28; Monmouth (N.J.), 19; Florida A&M, 15; Duquesne, 13; Sacramento St., 10; Holy Cross, 9; Furman, 8; Mercer, 6; New Hampshire, 6; Stephen F. Austin, 6; Yale, 6; Prairie View A&M, 2; Towson, 2; Elon, 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

MVFC Power Rankings Week 8

MVFC Power Rankings Week 8

There have been 199 games in Missouri Valley Football Conference history between two ranked league teams. The home team is 114-84 in those gam…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on 'I own you' celebration vs. Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News