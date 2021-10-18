Saluki Football stays 4th in major polls

CARBONDALE — North Dakota State and SIU led the strongest contingent of teams in the two major polls again Monday, coming in third and fourth, respectively, in the Stats Perform and American Football Coaches Association lists.

The Bison (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) shut out Illinois State 20-0 over the weekend to remain behind defending national champion Sam Houston (5-0, 3-0 WAC/ASUN) and Eastern Washington (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky) in the two polls. The Salukis (6-1, 4-0 MVFC) stayed fourth after topping previously-ranked North Dakota 31-28 Saturday on Homecoming. Nico Gualdoni's game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.

UND (2-4, 0-3) fell out of the rankings after its third straight loss to open conference play. All three were by seven points or less.

South Dakota State (5-1, 2-1) was sixth in the Stats Perform poll, which is done by a national media panel, sports information directors and other dignitaries. South Dakota (5-2, 3-1) was 15th, Missouri State (4-2, 3-1) was 17th, and Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-2) was 20th. UND and Youngstown State (2-3, 1-2) received votes. SIU is off this week and plays at UNI Oct. 30.

SDSU was seventh in the coaches poll, followed by USD at 15, MSU at 18 and UNI at 24. The MVFC's six teams in the major top 25 polls were the most teams of any league in the country. This week there were a season-high 10 conferences represented, including the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with Jackson State (5-1, 3-0) at No. 20 in the coaches poll and 24th in the Stats Perform poll. Jackson State is coached by Deion Sanders.

— Todd Hefferman

