Saluki Football stays 4th in major polls

STATS PERFORM POLL
(Place, record, points, first-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Sam Houston (5-0, 3-0 AQ7), 1,223 points (35 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Week 7 Result: Open week
2. Eastern Washington (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky), 1,178 (14)
Previous Ranking: 2; Week 7 Result: 71-21 win over Idaho
3. North Dakota State (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley), 1,169 (1)
Previous Ranking: 3; Week 7 Result: 20-0 win at Illinois State
4. Southern Illinois (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley), 1,097
Previous Ranking: 4; Week 7 Result: 31-28 win over then-No. 22 North Dakota
5. Villanova (5-1, 3-0 CAA), 1,022
Previous Ranking: 6; Week 7 Result: 17-10 win at Albany
6. South Dakota State (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley), 980
Previous Ranking: 7; Week 7 Result: 41-17 win at Western Illinois
7. James Madison (5-1, 3-1 CAA), 951
Previous Ranking: 8; Week 7 Result: 19-3 win at Richmond
8. Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky), 919
Previous Ranking: 9; Week 7 Result: 13-7 win at then-No. 19 Weber State
9. Southeastern Louisiana (5-1, 3-0 Southland), 842
Previous Ranking: 11; Week 7 Result: 61-24 win over Houston Baptist
10. UC Davis (6-1, 3-1 Big Sky), 750
Previous Ranking: 13; Week 7 Result: 32-3 win over Northern Colorado
11. Montana (4-2, 1-2 Big Sky), 694
Previous Ranking: 5; Week 7 Result: 28-21 loss to Sacramento State
12. Kennesaw State (5-1, 2-0 Big South), 658
Previous Ranking: 15; Week 7 Result: 14-0 win over North Carolina A&T
13. UT Martin (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley), 583
Previous Ranking: 17; Week 7 Result: 28-17 win at Eastern Illinois
14. ETSU (6-1, 3-1 Southern), 556
Previous Ranking: 10; Week 7 Result: 21-16 loss at Chattanooga
15. South Dakota (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 521
Previous Ranking: 21; Week 7 Result: 34-21 win at then-No. 16 Northern Iowa
16. UIW (5-1, 3-0 Southland), 518
Previous Ranking: 18; Week 7 Result: 38-21 win over Nicholls
17. Missouri State (4-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 486
Previous Ranking: 20; Week 7 Result: 37-7 win over Indiana State
18. Rhode Island (5-1, 3-1 CAA), 405
Previous Ranking: 12; Week 7 Result: 28-7 loss at Towson
19. Sacramento State (4-2, 3-0 Big Sky), 251
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 28-21 win at then-No. 5 Montana
20. Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Missouri Valley), 190
Previous Ranking: 16; Week 7 Result: 34-21 loss to then-No. 21 South Dakota
21. VMI (5-2, 3-1 Southern), 173
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 45-7 win at Mercer
22. Princeton (5-0, 2-0 Ivy), 166
Previous Ranking: 25; Week 7 Result: 56-42 win at Brown
23. Delaware (3-3, 2-2 CAA), 152
Previous Ranking: 14; Week 7 Result: 34-17 loss at Stony Brook
24. Jackson State (5-1, 3-0 SWAC), 148
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 28-7 win over Jackson State
25. Dartmouth (5-0, 2-0 Ivy), 120
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 7 Result: 38-21 win at then-No. 23 New Hampshire
Dropped Out: Weber State (19), North Dakota (22), New Hampshire (23), Jacksonville State (24)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Jacksonville State 104, Harvard 101, Eastern Kentucky 85, Weber State 73, Duquesne 44, North Dakota 27, Prairie View A&M 16, Youngstown State 11, Chattanooga 8, William & Mary 7, Stephen F. Austin 5, Mercer 4
AFCA FCS COACHES' POLL
(Rank, school (first-place votes), Pts., Prev., Next Game)
1 Sam Houston (26) 674 1 Oct. 23 vs. No. 21 Jacksonville St.
2 Eastern Washington (2) 670 2 Oct. 23 vs. Weber St.
3 North Dakota St. 646 3 Oct. 23 vs. No. 18 Missouri St.
4 Southern Illinois 605 4 Oct. 30 at No. 24 Northern Iowa
5 Villanova 581 5 Oct. 23 vs. No. 19 Rhode Island
6 James Madison 561 7 Oct. 23 at No. 25 Delaware
7 South Dakota St. 543 8 Oct. 23 vs. No. 24 Northern Iowa
8 Montana St. 509 9 Oct. 23 vs. Idaho St.
9 Southeastern Louisiana 453 11 Oct. 23 at Northwestern St.
10 UC Davis 419 12 Oct. 23 at Cal Poly
11 Kennesaw St. 409 13 Oct. 23 at Campbell
12 Montana 376 6 Oct. 23 at Idaho
13 UT Martin 347 16 Oct. 23 vs. Southeast Missouri
14 East Tennessee St. 312 10 Oct. 23 at Furman
15 South Dakota 268 21 Oct. 23 vs. Illinois St.
16 Harvard 246 19 Oct. 23 at No. 17 Princeton
17 Princeton 193 20 Oct. 23 vs. No. 16 Harvard
18 Missouri St. 184 23 Oct. 23 at No. 3 North Dakota St.
19 Rhode Island 169 14 Oct. 23 at No. 5 Villanova
20 Jackson St. 151 25 Oct. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman
21 Jacksonville St. 111 22 Oct. 23 at No. 1 Sam Houston
22 Eastern Kentucky 93 NR Oct. 30 vs. Lamar
23 VMI 89 NR Oct. 30 vs. Samford
24 Northern Iowa 85 17 Oct. 23 at No. 7 South Dakota St.
25 Delaware 71 15 Oct. 23 vs. No. 6 James Madison
Others Receiving Votes: UIW, 70; Dartmouth, 67; North Dakota, 34; Chattanooga, 33; Weber St., 28; Monmouth (N.J.), 19; Florida A&M, 15; Duquesne, 13; Sacramento St., 10; Holy Cross, 9; Furman, 8; Mercer, 6; New Hampshire, 6; Stephen F. Austin, 6; Yale, 6; Prairie View A&M, 2; Towson, 2; Elon, 1.