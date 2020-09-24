Saluki football to open against No. 5 South Dakota State on Feb. 20

CARBONDALE — The first spring football season in SIU history will begin at home on the last two weekends of February.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled its eight-game spring schedule on Thursday, which begins on Feb. 20 and ends on April 17. The 24th-ranked Salukis open with back-to-back home dates versus No. 5 South Dakota State (Feb. 20) and Indiana State (Feb. 27).
SIU then goes to Youngstown State on March 6, at Missouri State on March 13, and returns home March 20 against No. 3 Northern Iowa. The Salukis close the regular season at North Dakota on April 3, in what will be SIU's first road game against the Fighting Hawks. The Salukis beat North Dakota 40-27 in their only previous meeting. SIU hosts Western Illinois on April 10 and finishes at No. 9 Illinois State on April 17.
The Salukis miss top-ranked North Dakota State and South Dakota as part of the league's two-year scheduling model.
SIU will play another top-25 opponent before any of its conference games, as it has scheduled an Oct. 13 contest against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State. Attendance policies, kickoff times and TV appearances will be announced at a later date.
The winner of the MFVC regular season will receive an automatic bid to the 16-team FCS playoff field. This year, instead of the normal 24-team field, the NCAA is allowing only 11 conference champions and five at-large bids in the postseason. The field will be announced April 18. Four rounds of games will take place on the weekends from April 24 through May 15. The national championship game will be held at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Other opening weekend games include Illinois State at Northern Iowa, Missouri State at North Dakota, Western Illinois at South Dakota (Friday, Feb. 19) and Youngstown State at North Dakota State (Sunday, Feb. 21). Indiana State is off the first weekend. The league staggered the bye weeks so one team is off every week between Feb. 20-April 17. SIU's bye week is Week 6 of the eight-game schedule, the week of March 27.
The spring season features the same original MVFC matchups as the previously announced fall 2020 schedule. The sequence of games, however, is different, as the model follows a "Southern Start" with early-season games played either at domes or at institutions in the southern-most part of the league footprint. Typically, MVFC schools would not play more than two straight games at home or two straight games on the road, but it will occur three times next spring due to facility conflicts at some sites.
