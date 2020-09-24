Saluki football to open against No. 5 South Dakota State on Feb. 20

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The first spring football season in SIU history will begin at home on the last two weekends of February.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled its eight-game spring schedule on Thursday, which begins on Feb. 20 and ends on April 17. The 24th-ranked Salukis open with back-to-back home dates versus No. 5 South Dakota State (Feb. 20) and Indiana State (Feb. 27).

SIU then goes to Youngstown State on March 6, at Missouri State on March 13, and returns home March 20 against No. 3 Northern Iowa. The Salukis close the regular season at North Dakota on April 3, in what will be SIU's first road game against the Fighting Hawks. The Salukis beat North Dakota 40-27 in their only previous meeting. SIU hosts Western Illinois on April 10 and finishes at No. 9 Illinois State on April 17.

The Salukis miss top-ranked North Dakota State and South Dakota as part of the league's two-year scheduling model.

SIU will play another top-25 opponent before any of its conference games, as it has scheduled an Oct. 13 contest against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State. Attendance policies, kickoff times and TV appearances will be announced at a later date.