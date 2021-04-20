Saluki Football | Weber State 'would fit right in' Valley Football

"I'm telling you, they are the best and deepest up front that we've seen, as far as the defensive line and their linebackers," Nick Hill said. "Really, all of 'em, (Mortensen), (Lavaka), (Atagi). They're older. A lot of them have been on Mormon missions. There's a lot of 'em that are as old as our fifth-year seniors, and they still got a couple years to play. These are mature, tough kids."

• Youngstown State, NCAA agree to violations under Bo Pelini: Youngstown State's football program was put on probation for two years and hit with recruiting sanctions by the NCAA on Tuesday after the school and the association agreed several rules violations were committed under former head coach Bo Pelini.

Using the NCAA's negotiated resolution process, the school agreed it failed to monitor its football program when it permitted three staff members to recruit off campus without completing the coaches' certification test for 2019-20 academic year. An assistant coach was also found to have recruited a player at a Division II school without knowing he was not in the transfer portal and without notifying the player's school.

The report does not specifically mention Pelini, who was head coach at Youngstown from 2015-19, but it does refer to the former head coach who left to become a defensive coordinator at LSU.