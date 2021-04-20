Saluki Football | Weber State 'would fit right in' Valley Football

CARBONDALE — SIU football coach Nick Hill saw a lot of physical, balanced, Midwest teams this spring season, and started watching a new one Sunday.
"They would fit right in in the Missouri Valley," Hill said of third-ranked Weber State, which will host the Salukis on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. "That's who they are, and that's who their coach is. A defensive-minded guy, former D-coordinator, background in special teams. They'd fit right in."
Hill and 14th-ranked SIU (5-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) drew the road trip to Ogden, Utah, to face the Wildcats (5-0, 5-0 Big Sky) Sunday. The Salukis will play WSU for the first time Saturday at 2 p.m. at Stewart Stadium on ESPN3. SIU is making its return to the postseason for the first time since 2009.
WSU, which hasn't played since holding off Idaho State 20-15 on April 10, has reached the playoffs five straight years under coach Jay Hill (no relation to Nick). The former Utah cornerback has also been the team's defensive coordinator the last four years and was Utah's special teams coordinator from 2005-13. WSU blocked a kick against Idaho State and has a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season.
Unlike some Big Sky teams, which rely on the pass more than the run, the Wildcats are about as balanced as they come. They have rushed for 10 touchdowns and thrown for nine with a freshman quarterback, 6-foot-3, 210-pound Bronson Barron. Defensively, WSU has allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season, picked off eight passes, and have sacks from eight different players.
Like SIU, they've been in a lot of nailbiters this season. Jay Hill said some of that was self-inflicted.
"We had three games like that, and the game should have been over, and we allowed them to be not over," he said. "We learned, we make those mistakes. I know one thing, our team is very resilient, and a close game is not going to freak them out in the end. But that's no different than Southern Illinois. They've been in some close games and been able to come out on the winning end."
Trailing Northern Arizona late, WSU was driving for the go-ahead score but fumbled in that end of the field. The Wildcats ended up needing a 50-yard Hail Mary from Randall Johnson, a junior that was the quarterback at the time, to 6-4 tight end Justin Malone to win 28-23. Malone, who caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Barron against Idaho State, has nine catches for 149 yards and two scores this season.
Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (6-foot, 180) has a team-high 18 catches for 215 yards and a team-high three scores. His 546 all-purpose yards lead the team. Running backs Josh Davis (66 attempts, 386 yards, one touchdown) and Dontae McMillan (49 attempts, 308 yards, five touchdowns) have done the most damage out of the backfield.
Nick Hill said one of WSU's biggest strengths lie up front, with leading tackler Conner Mortensen, a 6-foot, 215-pound senior linebacker, linebacker Sherwin Lavaka (6-1, 225) and right tackle Ethan Atagi, a 325-pound sophomore.
"I'm telling you, they are the best and deepest up front that we've seen, as far as the defensive line and their linebackers," Nick Hill said. "Really, all of 'em, (Mortensen), (Lavaka), (Atagi). They're older. A lot of them have been on Mormon missions. There's a lot of 'em that are as old as our fifth-year seniors, and they still got a couple years to play. These are mature, tough kids."
• Youngstown State, NCAA agree to violations under Bo Pelini: Youngstown State's football program was put on probation for two years and hit with recruiting sanctions by the NCAA on Tuesday after the school and the association agreed several rules violations were committed under former head coach Bo Pelini.
Using the NCAA's negotiated resolution process, the school agreed it failed to monitor its football program when it permitted three staff members to recruit off campus without completing the coaches' certification test for 2019-20 academic year. An assistant coach was also found to have recruited a player at a Division II school without knowing he was not in the transfer portal and without notifying the player's school.
The report does not specifically mention Pelini, who was head coach at Youngstown from 2015-19, but it does refer to the former head coach who left to become a defensive coordinator at LSU.
Youngstown State found that Pelini and two assistants had not taken the certification test required for off-campus recruiting. That resulted in impermissible contacts with 16 prospects and impermissible evaluations of two more. In addition to probation, Youngstown State was stripped of three official visits during the 2021-22 academic year, given a two-week ban on unofficial visits and all recruiting communication, and had its evaluation days reduced by three.
