Saluki Hall of Famer Mark Newman dies

NEW YORK — Mark Newman, a key front office executive for the New York Yankees during their run of five World Series titles from 1996 through 2009 and an SIU Hall of Famer, was found dead Saturday at his home in Tampa, Florida. He was 71.

The Yankees said it was not clear whether he died Friday or Saturday. The team was not sure of the cause.

A moment of silence was observed before Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Newman was omnipresent for two decades at the Yankees' minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, his portly frame easily recognizable from a distance. His tenure oversaw the rise through the system of Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Robinson Canó, David Robertson and Phil Hughes.

"You can't reflect on the championships and postseason appearances during Mark's time without recognizing how much he meant to the organization," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement.

"He had a great baseball acumen but also an uncanny ability to cultivate incredible loyalty and work ethic from the players he worked with, which was especially notable among our Latin players, whom he treated with a special care and respect. Countless players, even after achieving success in the majors, would always go back to him for advice."