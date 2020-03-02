Saluki men, women finish second at MVC track championships

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The SIU track and field programs collected eight Missouri Valley Conference titles on the final day of the 2020 MVC indoor track and field championships on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa.

SIU's women placed second overall in the team standings with 125 points, trailing the Redbirds of Illinois State, who placed first with 190.16 points. Missouri State finished third with 74 points, followed by Indiana State in fourth (72.33), Northern Iowa in fifth (71.5), Loyola in sixth (60), Drake in seventh (35), Evansville in eighth (15), Bradley in ninth (13) and Valparaiso in 10th (6).

On the men's side, the Salukis tallied 112 points to tie for second with Illinois State. UNI placed first after scoring 143.5 points, with Indiana State (107.5), Loyola (78), Drake (47.5), Bradley (34), Valparaiso (24) and Evansville (4.5) rounding out the field.

"I'm extremely proud of our student-athletes," said second-year director of track and field/cross country Rosalind Joseph. "We talked about being disruptive, putting everything out there and fighting for our university, ourselves and our family. Everyone on the roster did just that."