Saluki men's and women's basketball hosting open house

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics invites the public to attend its Saluki Basketball Open House on Tuesday, July 27, from 5-6 p.m. at the Banterra Center.

SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins, women's coach Cindy Stein, athletic director Liz Jarnigan and Mike Reis, the voice of the Salukis, are scheduled to appear at the open house. Admission is free. Fans will be able to try a half-court shot to win a pair of tickets, take a picture with a real Saluki dog and mingle with the teams.