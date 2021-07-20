 Skip to main content
Saluki men's and women's basketball hosting open house
Saluki men's and women's basketball hosting open house

  • Updated
CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics invites the public to attend its Saluki Basketball Open House on Tuesday, July 27, from 5-6 p.m. at the Banterra Center.

The best-available season ticket locations will be tagged for sale. New season-ticket purchases will receive a free Grey Dawg bobblehead.

SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins, women's coach Cindy Stein, athletic director Liz Jarnigan and Mike Reis, the voice of the Salukis, are scheduled to appear at the open house. Admission is free. Fans will be able to try a half-court shot to win a pair of tickets, take a picture with a real Saluki dog and mingle with the teams.

— Saluki Media Services

